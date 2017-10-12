Ezekiel Elliott's suspension reinstated after court ruling

A federal appeals court overturned a district court's decision in the Ezekiel Elliott case Thursday, meaning the Dallas Cowboys running back's six-game suspension has bee reinstated. The Cowboys have a bye this week.

The 5th Circuit ruled in a 2-1 decision that district court did not have subject matter jurisdiction in Elliott case. It vacates the preliminary injunction.

A three-judge panel on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the NFL after hearing oral arguments from league and NFL Players Association lawyers.

However, the NFL Players Association is expected to re-file the case with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and seek a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in order to keep Elliott playing, according to Gabe Feldman, director of the Tulane Sports Law Program.

The NFL appeal was part of an attempt by the NFL to enforce Elliott's suspension this season and confirm NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's authority to issue punishment based on "conduct detrimental" to the league as mandated in Article 46 of the collective bargaining agreement.

Mazzant issued the preliminary injunction last month after agreeing with the NFLPA that Elliott didn't receive a fair suspension appeal hearing from Goodell-appointed arbitrator Harold Henderson.

Goodell suspended Elliott after a year-long investigation into domestic violence accusations made by his former girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson. The league found he violated the league's conduct policy, which mandates a six-game suspension for first-time domestic violence violations. In a letter sent to Elliott informing him of suspension in August, the NFL stated it believed he used physical force against Thompson three times over a span of five days in July 2016.

Elliott, 22, was never charged and has denied wrongdoing.