Aaron Rodgers believes his Packers are 'flying under the radar' in 2020

Published: Sep 09, 2020 at 06:25 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers went 13-3 in their first season under Matt LaFleur.

They won the NFC North, and they reached the NFC Championship Game before they were pummeled into oblivion by the superior San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers are, by most accounts, expected to again win their division. Yet Rodgers believes his team isn't getting its deserved share of attention, creating an opportunity he relishes.

"I think the beauty is there's a lot of conversation about other teams," Rodgers said Wednesday, "whether it's Tom (Brady) in Tampa, or the teams that were really solid last year: New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle, Philadelphia and Dallas with Mike (McCarthy) and what they've done with their roster. I like where we're at as far as kind of flying under the radar even though we went 13-3 last year. We've got a chance to prove what kind of team we are starting the season out on Sunday and I look forward to the opportunity."

NFL Media's 35 analysts gathered to make their predictions and picks for all things 2020 recently, and 18 of them (including this writer) chose Green Bay to win the North. Only one chose the Packers to win the Super Bowl: former Packers receiver James Jones.

New Orleans and San Francisco each received more picks to win the Super Bowl than Green Bay, so Rodgers has a point there, but Dallas tied with Green Bay in that regard, as did Tampa Bay. Nobody picked Seattle or Philadelphia to win the whole thing, so this perceived slight is, well, slightly inaccurate.

Look, any team with a quarterback the caliber of Rodgers will instantly be considered a contender. It's just a fact of life in the modern NFL: If you have a legitimate franchise quarterback, you have a legitimate shot. Green Bay has that and then some.

Plaster it on the walls and print it on your masks if you must, Aaron, but these Packers are not overlooked. They'll just need to provide a better showing on the doorstep of the Super Bowl than they did last time in order to be taken as serious as possible.

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) stretches during an NFL training camp football practice Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
news

Texans WR Brandin Cooks (quad) questionable for Week 1 vs. Chiefs

Brandin Cooks' arrival helped soften the blow of losing DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, but the Texans might not have their new target for Week 1. Cooks (quadriceps) is officially questionable for Thursday night's kickoff game against the Chiefs.
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) looks on from the sidelines during an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Seahawks, 25-19. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter placed on IR with undisclosed injury

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter is out for Sunday's game against the Packers and for at least two weeks thereafter as Minnesota put him on IR. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Bruce Arians: Mike Evans day to day with 'soft tissue' injury

The Buccaneers may be without their No. 1 receiver when the team opens the season against the Saints. Coach Bruce Arians said Mike Evans is day to day with a soft tissue injury as the receiver missed Wednesday's practice. 
Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

Titans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Vic Beasley will practice for the first time today. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Wednesday.
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during an NFL football camp scrimmage in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (Ryan Meyer via AP)
news

Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow selected a team captain

Joe Burrow hasn't shied away from the spotlight or the podium since becoming the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 draft, and his ability to command a room has earned him a rare honor. The rookie QB was named one of six captains for the Bengals on Wednesday. 
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the national anthem prior to an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 in Denver. San Francisco won 24-15. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Broncos LB Von Miller suffered dislocated peroneal tendon in ankle

The specific diagnosis for what Von Miller suffered Tuesday is a dislocated peroneal tendon, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The best-case scenario for recovery is three months, but the Broncos are expecting a longer timeframe for their star linebacker.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib (21) looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Rams, 30-29. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Aqib Talib, former All-Pro CB, announces retirement after 12 seasons

Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib is done jostling with receivers. The former All-Pro announced his retirement after 12 NFL seasons.
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier officially retires from NFL
news

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier officially retires from NFL

Since he sustained a spinal contusion on Dec. 4, 2017, Ryan Shazier has battled every step, believing he could one day return to the game. None doubted the desire of the Steelers linebacker. Wednesday, he officially announced his retirement from football. 
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers, 33-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Big Ben after missing most of 2019: 'I'm actually nervous for this season'

Ben Roethlisberger missed most of last season due to an elbow injury. Now the Steelers QB says he's actually nervous for the season to start.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) has a conversation with a Chicago Bears player after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Bears 17-7. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey signs five-year, $105M extension

Back up the Brink's truck: Jalen Ramsey's big payday has finally come. The L.A. Rams have agreed to a five-year, $105 million extension with their Pro Bowl cornerback, Ian Rapoport reports.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won, 17-9. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Titans plan to move Jadeveon Clowney around defensive front to create mismatches

Jadeveon Clowney's former coach has new plans for him now that they've been reunited. Titans coach Mike Vrabel wants to move him around the defensive front to create mismatches.
