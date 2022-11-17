Around the NFL

Aaron Jones: Packers playing 'playoff football' from here on out

Published: Nov 17, 2022 at 11:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Packers were -- and frankly, are still -- on the brink.

An upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday snapped an excruciating five-game losing streak, but there's no time to celebrate the victory. If Green Bay wants to -- as Aaron Rodgers once said -- "run the table," they'll need to continue stacking wins to dig themselves out of their current 4-6 hole.

There's only one way to go about things: One game at a time. Running back Aaron Jones knows a postseason-minded approach will be necessary for the Packers to claw their way back into contention.

"Definitely. We talked about it; we've got to play with urgency and try to get every win," Jones told SiriusXM on Wednesday of Green Bay's mindset entering the game against Dallas and moving forward. "It's playoff football for us."

Playoff football doesn't get any easier on Thursday night when the Packers host a Tennessee Titans team that might not impress folks but presents quite a challenge. The Titans boast a strong running game thanks to the resurgence of Derrick Henry and a defense that is notably stingy against the run. This detail could prove to be massively important with frigid temperatures forecasted for the game at Lambeau Field.

Jones is coming off an excellent performance in the win over Dallas, finishing with 138 rushing yards and one touchdown on 24 attempts. In addition, he is helping revive a Packers offense that has too often been stuck in first or second gear. The efforts of Jones, Rodgers and rookie receiver Christian Watson produced the Packers' highest-scoring output of the season and gave folks a reason to believe perhaps Green Bay was finally figuring it out.

That came against Dallas' struggling run defense. Jones won't find the going as easy on Thursday, at least not if the numbers are to be trusted.

Tennessee boasts the second-best run defense in the NFL, allowing just 85.1 yards per game on the ground and 3.9 yards per carry. The Titans have surrendered a mere two rushing touchdowns in their nine games played this season and have effectively forced opponents to move away from the run, facing an average of just 21.6 carries per game given to opposing backs.

Statistically, this would suggest the Packers would be better off throwing first and thinking twice about running the ball. But with Jones breaking 100 yards for the fourth time this season, Green Bay will likely want to keep going with the running back to bring much-needed balance to its offense.

It's not quite an immovable object versus an unstoppable force, but this game shapes up to be a battle of stubbornness or perhaps a battle of wits. The Packers' season could again depend on its outcome.

Related Content

news

NFL monitoring weather in Buffalo as snowstorm threatens Sunday's Browns-Bills game

With a major snowstorm expected to hit Western New York in the coming days, the NFL is preparing for all eventualities. The league is monitoring weather around Buffalo ahead of Sunday's game between the  Browns and Bills at Highmark Stadium and is in communication with both clubs.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels appreciates owner Mark Davis' support amid dreadful first season

Raiders owner Mark Davis is ignoring calls for Josh McDaniels' job, telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal earlier this week he believed the coach is "doing a fantastic job." McDaniels is thankful for the support from his team's owner.

news

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy 'not surprised at all' by Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's success

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy's "favorite" in the 2020 class of wide receivers was CeeDee Lamb, but he's "not surprised at all" by the success of Justin Jefferson, who he was very "high" on in the draft.

news

Travis Kelce on Chiefs' trade for Kadarius Toney from Giants: 'I don't know how he got out of that building'

New teammate Kadarius Toney has impressed Chiefs TE Travis Kelce already and Kelce just can't understand how the Giants let the talented out wideout "out of the building."

news

Cardinals WRs coach Shawn Jefferson encourages son, Rams' Van Jefferson, to 'keep fighting' on 'Hard Knocks'

"HBO's Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" captured an emotionally rife postgame moment between Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson and his father, Cardinals WRs coach Shawn Jefferson.

news

Sean McVay expects Matthew Stafford to clear concussion protocol, play vs. Saints

Matthew Stafford was a full participant in the Rams' Wednesday practice, and head coach Sean McVay told reporters he expects Stafford to clear protocol this week.

news

Saints QB Andy Dalton will start vs. Rams

Despite the Saints' recent struggles, head coach Dennis Allen is keeping the status quo in New Orleans. Andy Dalton will remain the starting quarterback as Jameis Winston battles a back injury.

news

Week 11 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Cardinals designate Hollywood Brown (foot) to return to practice; WR could be ready to play on 'MNF'

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that wide receiver Hollywood Brown has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn't rule out the possibility of Brown being ready for Arizona's next game in five days.

news

Deshaun Watson returns to Browns practice for first time since 11-game suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since his 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy took effect on Aug. 30.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE