Aaron Rodgers: Green Bay Packers 'can run the table'

Saddled with a 4-6 record in the NFC North, the third-place Packers are threatening to stay home this January.
Instead of surging into the postseason, Green Bay has lost four straight thanks to a wayward defense that has allowed 30-plus points in four consecutive games for the first time since 1953.
Still, the offense remains productive behind quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who leads the NFL since Week 7 in completions, air yardage and passing touchdowns and believes the Packers have the talent to win their final six games.
"I feel like we can run the table, I really do," Rodgers said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "The offense is starting to click a little bit more; we've just got to put together a game where we're more consistent from the first snap to the last. We've been, I think, getting closer to that. We've really been clicking, at times, in the last few games.
"But it's going to be important that we get going early. We had three three-and-outs to start the (Redskins) game, but overall on the season, we've done a better job of limiting our three-and-outs; we've been sustaining drives pretty well."
"You just feel like it just takes one," he said. "We get one under our belts, things might start rolling for us and we can run the table."
*UPDATE: *Packers coach Mike McCarthy responded to Rodgers' "run the table" comment Friday. "I love it. It's an expression of confidence. It shows what's going on internally."