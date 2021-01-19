Aaron Glenn set to leave Saints to join Lions as defensive coordinator

The Lions have yet to officially hire their head coach, but with all signs pointing to Dan Campbell as the team's choice, he's starting to assemble a staff with a fellow New Orleans assistant joining him in Detroit.

With the two sides closing in on a deal, Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn is heading to the Lions to join Campbell's staff as defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Glenn worked on the same staff as Campbell under Sean Payton in New Orleans from 2016-2020. The former defensive back was also a head coaching candidate in New York, where he interviewed for the position with the Jets before the team ultimately chose 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as its head coach.

A first-round pick of the Jets in 1994, the cornerback made two Pro Bowls during his playing days before beginning his post-playing NFL career with New York as a pro scout in 2012. Glenn left the Jets in 2014, joining the Cleveland Browns as an assistant secondary coach under head coach Mike Pettine. Glenn moved from the Browns to the Saints in 2016, where he's been until Tuesday's news.