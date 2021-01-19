Around the NFL

Aaron Glenn set to leave Saints to join Lions as defensive coordinator

Published: Jan 19, 2021 at 04:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Lions have yet to officially hire their head coach, but with all signs pointing to Dan Campbell as the team's choice, he's starting to assemble a staff with a fellow New Orleans assistant joining him in Detroit.

With the two sides closing in on a deal, Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn is heading to the Lions to join Campbell's staff as defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Glenn worked on the same staff as Campbell under Sean Payton in New Orleans from 2016-2020. The former defensive back was also a head coaching candidate in New York, where he interviewed for the position with the Jets before the team ultimately chose 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as its head coach.

A first-round pick of the Jets in 1994, the cornerback made two Pro Bowls during his playing days before beginning his post-playing NFL career with New York as a pro scout in 2012. Glenn left the Jets in 2014, joining the Cleveland Browns as an assistant secondary coach under head coach Mike Pettine. Glenn moved from the Browns to the Saints in 2016, where he's been until Tuesday's news.

The Lions are establishing a new coaching staff under new general manager Brad Holmes following a 5-11 campaign in which coach Matt Patricia was fired with five weeks remaining in the season.

Related Content

news

Arthur Smith ready to attempt Falcons turnaround with 'terrific' Matt Ryan

New Falcons HC Arthur Smith made one thing clear during his introductory press conference Tuesday: He and the organization need some time to determine how they see the future everywhere, including with QB Matt Ryan.
news

Broncos GM George Paton: 'We are looking' for franchise QB; Drew Lock 'can develop'

The Broncos are running it back with Vic Fangio as their head coach in 2021, but just completed an offseason of change in their front office. With this point of the still-new offseason centered on the quarterback position, the prevailing sentiment became clear Tuesday: The jury is still out on Drew Lock.
news

Super Bowl LV officiating crew: Carl Cheffers named referee, Sarah Thomas to make history

On Sunday, we will find out which two teams will be facing off in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida. We already know who will be blowing the whistles and flipping the opening coin toss.
news

All charges against Bengals CB ﻿Mackensie Alexander﻿ dismissed from August arrest

All charges against Bengals CB ﻿Mackensie Alexander﻿ stemming from an August arrest for battery after his father went missing have been dismissed, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Bills preparing for Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne in lead-up to AFC title game

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the concussion protocol. The Bills are preparing for both Mahomes and Chad Henne to play in the AFC Championship Game.
news

Tuesday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

An MRI on Antonio Brown's knee did not reveal serious issues, and he's considered day to day in the lead-up to the Buccaneers' matchup with the Packers in the conference title game, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Matt LaFleur on Week 6 loss to Bucs: Packers have 'come a long way from that day'

Though the Packers loss to the Buccaneers in Week 6, coach Matt LaFleur said Green Bay is a different team going into the NFC Championship Game.
news

Washington finalizing deal with Marty Hurney to be general manager

Marty Hurney will be the next general manager of the Washington Football Team. The former Panthers GM will re-join his former head coach Ron Rivera in the nation's capital.
news

Terry Fontenot hired as Falcons general manager

The Atlanta Falcons have hired Terry Fontenot as their next general manager, the team announced Tuesday.
news

Ravens inform RB Mark Ingram he will be released

﻿Mark Ingram﻿'s run with the Baltimore Ravens has come to its end. The Ravens informed the 10-year veteran he'll be released on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening.
news

Rams five-time Pro Bowler Jon Arnett passes away at 85

Jon Arnett, one of Southern California's greatest running backs who went on to become a five-time Pro Bowl player for the Los Angeles Rams, has died. He was 85.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW