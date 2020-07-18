Around the NFL

Saturday, Jul 18, 2020 11:03 AM

Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey aim to overcome losses under new DC

Among the myriad changes in store for the 2020 Los Angeles Rams is a different defensive coordinator piloting a unit that boasts two of the very best at their positions: Defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The lovable 73-year-old Wade Phillips is out following three seasons and young, whipper snapper Brandon Staley, 37, is in.

The Rams are coming off a season in which they allowed 22.4 points per game, which was tied for 15th in the NFL. Hardly horrible, but hardly stellar. It was also the 18th straight season in which the Rams defense finished ranked outside the top 10 in scoring defense – a mark tied for second all-time behind the Bengals' 19, per NFL Research.

As the Rams offense looks to reestablish its footing and introduce new players, holding down opposing offenses should be paramount in 2020 when Staley begins directing the defense.

With Donald and Ramsey, Staley will continue a trend of working with star defenders. A season ago, Staley was the outside linebackers coach for the Broncos and the preceding two seasons was with the Bears (who had the No. 1 scoring defense in 2018). Hence, Staley has coached the Broncos' Von Miller and the Bears' Khalil Mack in each of the last two seasons. He also has history coaching linebacker Leonard Floyd, who didn't exactly work out in Chicago, but will be looked upon in Los Angeles to realize his potential and aid in replacing a slew of defensive losses.

Phillips' departure is certainly not the only one for the L.A. D, as linebackers/pass rushers Clay Matthews and Dante Fowler are gone and so too is linebacker Cory Littleton, quite possibly one of the league's most underrated defensive talents.

In the eyes of some, Phillips' departure was a bit surprising. Aside from the aforementioned streak of finishing outside of the top 10 of scoring defenses, the Rams were second in the league in takeaways (82) and Pro Football Focus bestowed them with the sixth overall team grade for defense last year. And, of course, that was a season removed from going to the Super Bowl.

It's likely the safety spots and off-the-ball linebackers could prove worrisome for Staley, but he has plenty of talent up front and on the corners.

Of course, when fans think Rams defense, they will think of Donald and Ramsey.

Ramsey is set to play his first full season with L.A. after he was traded out of Jacksonville during the 2019 regular season. Per NFL Research, he and Darius Slay are the only cornerbacks to make the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons.

Then there's Donald, perhaps the greatest player in the NFL. A two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Pro five seasons running, Donald is just the third defensive tackle in league chronicle to earn a Pro Bowl nod in each of his first six seasons – joining Steelers icon "Mean" Joe Greene and another Rams all-time standout, Merlin Olsen. Thus far, Donald has compiled 72 career sacks, which is the most by a defensive tackle in his first six seasons, per NFL Research.

The cupboard certainly isn't bare as it relates to the Rams defense, but there's been departures aplenty.

Two superstars are the highlight and other talent is there (such as cornerback Troy Hill and defensive lineman Michael Brockers), but Staley has large shoes to fill in replacing Phillips, much less doing so as a rookie DC. The revamped Rams are aiming to rebound and though the L.A. spotlight might not shine brightest on the defense, the Donald- and Ramsey-led squad will prove most pivotal in the team becoming a playoff participant once more or an NFC West also-ran a season further removed from a Super Bowl berth.

Related Content

NFL training camp set to start as scheduled
news

NFL training camp set to start as scheduled

Training camp will commence Monday for Texans, Chiefs rookies and get underway in full force with veterans reporting on July 28.
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
news

Jordan Howard joined Dolphins to be part of 'turnaround'

Helping Miami become a winner is what drew running back Jordan Howard to signing with the team: "I felt like we're turning things around down here, I just wanted to be a part of that. I was part of a turnaround in Chicago, so I embrace those type of things."
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Texans WR Kenny Stills' felony charge from protest dropped

Jefferson County attorney Mike O'Connell is dismissing felony charges brought against Texans WR Kenny Stills and other protestors who were arrested at Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron's home earlier this week. His misdemeanor charges remain.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs after the catch followed by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Playing 'somewhere else' drove Rob Gronkowski's return

Buccaneers' All-Pro tight end says there was no plan between he and Tom Brady, just a curiosity to play with a different team after nine seasons with Patriots.
NFL owners discuss protocols amid hopes of 'full regular season'
news

NFL owners discuss protocols amid hopes of 'full regular season'

With report dates creeping closer, the NFL completed a conference call Friday with its 32 member clubs to keep all involved updated on the latest related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the start of the 2020 season.
Scott Pioli proposes NFL teams give employees Election Day off 
news

Scott Pioli proposes NFL teams give employees Election Day off 

NFL Network analyst and longtime league executive Scott Pioli recently suggested on an NFL Network roundtable that NFL teams should make Election Day a paid day off for non-essential employees.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green practices before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
news

A.J. Green signs tag, will report to Bengals camp on time

The No. 2 receiver in Bengals receiving history is returning to Cincinnati for 2020. A.J. Green signed his franchise tag tender and will report to camp on time.
New York Jets offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) blocks during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday Nov. 10, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Giants 34-27. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Cardinals sign veteran offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum

The Arizona Cardinals bolstered their offensive line depth prior to training camp. The team announced Friday it signed veteran offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum.
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) gets set at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Rams LT Andrew Whitworth, family tested positive for COVID-19

The NFLPA announced Thursday that 72 players have tested positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth was one of those men.
Players Coalition urges Senate to pass educational relief package
news

Players Coalition urges Senate to pass educational relief package

The Players Coalition submitted a letter signed by 196 former and current professional athletes to Senate leadership Friday urging them to pass a COVID-19 relief package that includes "crucial education provisions" for the nation's youth.
NFL considering unlimited IR returns after three games missed
news

NFL considering unlimited IR returns after three games missed

One suggestion endorsed by the NFL's competition committee to help clubs cope with COVID-19 is allowing an unlimited number of players to return from injured reserve and non-football injury lists and lowering the required games missed from eight to three.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL