AAF suspending operations, canceling end of season

"Some of us didn't get in to the Alliance to try to advance our careers," Orlando Apollos head coach Steve Spurrier told reporters Tuesday, via WFTV. "But the players, I'm more disappointed for all the players that believe this is my chance to show people and this that and the other that I can play this game. And a lot of them will get opportunities. They've shown enough. But, yeah, sad to end this way, really sad to end this way."