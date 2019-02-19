Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon commits $250M to AAF

Carolina Hurricanes principal owner Tom Dundon will serve as the chairman of the Alliance of American Football after committing $250 million to the upstart professional football league, the AAF announced Tuesday.

"Since the beginning, it has been crucial that the foundation of The Alliance be set with world-class partners and Tom Dundon represents just that," said Charlie Ebersol, co-founder and CEO, The Alliance. "Tom, Bill Polian, and I will work with our great team at the Alliance to expand our football operations and technology business. Tom is a self-made American success story who brings a wealth of knowledge in the sports, entertainment and finance worlds and proven leadership to our organization."

Dundon's investment comes just two weeks into the AAF's inaugural season. The 47-year-old NHL owner is also the co-founder of Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, the majority owner of Employer Direct Healthcare and primary investor in the global sports entertainment company, Topgolf.

"As a lifelong sports fan and entrepreneur, I've always valued the opportunities generated in the ecosystem of sports and entertainment," Dundon said. "I'm impressed with The Alliance's stunning growth in-stadium and across TV, mobile and social media in just these first few weeks."

The AAF debuted Feb. 9 and was the highest-rated sports program in primetime, drawing more than six million viewers on games broadcast by NFL Network and CBS during its opening weekend. The eight-team league is slated for a 10-week regular season, with a championship game set for April 27.