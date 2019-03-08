Mike Singletary applauds AAF leadership, progress

MEMPHIS, Ten. -- Four weeks of regular season action are in the books for the Alliance of American Football and so far, so good for Memphis Express head coach Mike Singletary.

Singletary would likely prefer to see his team better than a 1-3 record, but he likes what the AAF has put together, especially in the league's front office.

"I think in order for any league, anything new to have success, it has to have a great infrastructure," Singletary told NFL.com after Friday's practice. "I think the leadership has done a great job of building an infrastructure that we can build upon. So, I think the foundation is good with good people in the organization. I think that's one of the reasons that we're still alive."

Singletary, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and former NFL head coach and assistant, has a good point.

The AAF's headquarters is full of quality football minds from the NFL, including co-founder and longtime NFL general manager Bill Polian, Troy Polamalu, Hines Ward, among others.

It was those football minds that contributed to New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis recently saying he is "extremely impressed" with the new league.

The think tank extends beyond the AAF's front office. And like Singletary, the AAF also boasts an all-star cast of former NFL staffers as head coaches and general managers, including the likes of Phil Savage, Will Lewis, Mike Martz, Steve Spurrier and Dennis Erickson.

Numerous NFL general managers and head coaches during various news conferences last week at the NFL Scouting Combine spent time offering praise of the AAF. The new league provides further evaluation opportunities not just for players, but for coaches and assistants potentially looking to return to the NFL.

Singletary, however, prefers to not dwell on what others at the NFL level are thinking. Instead, he chooses to remain 100 percent focused on his team and developing something special for the league and the city of Memphis.

"To me, it really doesn't matter who's watching or who's taking notes," Singletary said. "The most important thing is that we are taking notes of ourselves and continuing to hold each other to a higher standard of excellence. I want to set a precedent in this league for this team that hasn't been seen before. That's what I'm trying to build, that's what we're trying to do, so that's really the thought process."

Nevertheless, the AAF provides something beyond the potential evaluation of players and coaches under the watchful eye of NFL teams.

There are football-starved fans to consider during the NFL's early offseason months, and Orlando Apollos head coach Steve Spurrier points out the timing of the league's play couldn't come at a better time.

"We'll play in the spring time and I believe America -- the people in America -- love football enough that they're going to watch it on television," Spurrier said Thursday in a teleconference.

TONE SETTING

Singletary might be removed from his playing days in the NFL, but he watched his former team from afar and enjoyed what first-year head coach Matt Nagy did for the Chicago Bears.

"I thought he did a great job," Singletary said. "I thought the head coach came in, really set a precedent in terms of we're going to win, we're going to take it to the next level.

"Management and the head coach joined hands and brought more players in. You had a system in place. You had a good quarterback, a good young quarterback. There were a lot of pieces in place, and defense, a young defense. I was very excited."

While he was thrilled to see the Bears finish with a 12-4 record and win the NFC North, Singletary came away thoroughly impressed with the enduring impact of Chicago's key acquisition via trade with the Oakland Raiders.

"Khalil Mack to me set the tone for their season from the day he hit the field from that Monday night game in Green Bay on," Singletary said. "He set a tone that lasted the entire year."

JACKSON SHINING

Express middle linebacker Drew Jackson had himself a game in Week 4's 26-23 win over the San Diego Fleet.

Jackson totaled 14 tackles, including four tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and four passes defensed to become the first player in AAF history to record at least 10 tackles, a sack and an interception in a single game. He capped off the production by winning the AAF Defensive Player of the Week.

"It was a blessing coming from where I came from, the struggles that I had to overcome," Jackson told NFL.com after Friday's practice. "To put that on film, bounce back, it's just an exciting feeling and I'm proud."

Jackson, who turns 27 on March 16, has endured a lot since he was a sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2014 and then waived in September 2015. But his current head coach sees potential and certainly enjoys working with him.

The very mention of Jackson's name brought an immediate smile to Singletary's face.

"I'm excited about him," Singletary said. "I'm excited about his future. I'm excited about what he's discovering about himself. He worked very hard to get to this point -- meetings, after practice, before practice. He is a guy that I'm really excited for him, and I just want him to continue to lead our team."

Still, the head coach provided a reality check ahead of the Express' game against the Atlanta Legends on Sunday.

"I see him maturing as a linebacker and I want to see him continue to do that, and not let that award last week become a setback," Singletary said. "I want him to build on that, so hopefully in this game he can do that."

For his part, Jackson doesn't take for granted that he's learning from a Hall of Famer and one of the NFL's all-time great linebackers. The Express linebacker feels humbled to grow not just as a player, but as a person under Singletary's watchful eye.

"It's everything that he does, you get the feeling of a great man," Jackson said. "I'm trying to take that role, the leadership role, the learning to being a better man -- the off-the-field stuff -- and incorporate that in the game to make me a better player on the field with the mental part. I'm trying to do that and learn from him. I talk with him and he stays on me."

With the consistent encouragement from his head coach to become the best middle linebacker he can be and with room for improvement, Jackson has a chance to produce more film for NFL teams to potentially evaluate.

Jackson, though, doesn't want to think too much about what could happen when the AAF season concludes in late April and he wants to concentrate on helping the Express win games, and then let the chips fall where they may.

"Wherever it takes me because the film don't lie," Jackson said. "I can only control what I can control and keep going."

'HE'S NASTY'

Singletary called Express starting center Demetrius Rhaney a consummate professional and praised Rhaney's role on offense before offering perhaps the best compliment an offensive lineman can receive from a head coach.

"He's nasty," Singletary said. "I mean, I love that about him."

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound Rhaney chuckled when told how Singletary, a hard-hitting linebacker in his playing days, described his playing style and fully embraced the label.

"I just play with a chip on my shoulder," Rhaney told NFL.com after Friday's practice. "I know where I want to go; I know what I got to do to get there. I've always been like that because I've always been undersized, but that doesn't discourage me at all. I play nasty and I play quick, like, that's my game. That's the dog in me."

If Rhaney seems familiar to Los Angeles Rams or even NFL fans, he should.

The Rams, then in St. Louis, used a seventh-round draft pick on Rhaney in the 2014 NFL Draft and he appeared in 32 games with one start over three seasons (2014-16) before joining the Washington Redskins in 2017.

Now in the AAF, the 26-year-old Rhaney admits he initially endured a tough transition because he knows he can play in the NFL.

But he also understands playing for the Express can only help him as he gains more opportunities for starting repetitions and perhaps another shot at the NFL.

"I'm thankful for the alliance to give guys like me a second chance," he said. "Guys who have been told you're too small, not strong enough, not fast enough. Just another opportunity to get more games, so it's been a blessing."

WEEKLY HONORS

Jackson wasn't the only Memphis player to garner AAF recognition from Week 4 action.

Express kicker Austin MacGinnis was named Special Teams Player of the Week after going four of four on field-goal attempts, three coming from 40 or more yards, including the game-winning kick with under three minutes remaining in the game against San Diego.

San Antonio Commanders running back Kenneth Farrow II received the Offensive Player of the Week after helping his team secure a 12-11 win over the Birmingham Iron, one of the AAF's top defenses. Farrow, who spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots from 2016-18, gashed the Iron with 142 yards rushing on 30 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt.

Follow Herbie Teope on Twitter @HerbieTeope