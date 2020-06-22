A call for more NFL stars to speak up, ignite action for social causes

I haven't watched the video of Floyd's death in its entirety. I've seen snippets and photos on news channels, but I haven't been able to bring myself to watch the cruelty encapsulated in those 8 minutes and 46 seconds. I'm not sure I ever will. It's too painful and brings back a lot of memories from experiences in my life that made me realize I am not equal in this country.

Growing up in the Waco, Texas, area, people told me that some folks wouldn't like me because of my skin color, and I had heard of Blacks being discriminated against. But it didn't affect me directly until my senior year in high school. Our team was playing in Lampasas, Texas, where a vast majority of the community was white, and I noticed their football team had one Black player. When I scored a touchdown during that game, there were a number of white people hanging on the fence around the field yelling the N-word at me. And it wasn't just once. It was over and over -- making sure I heard it. It was so casual for this group of people, and that was the first time I had seen that type of hate up close.

I moved on. But the more I thought things might be getting better, there would be another reminder that they weren't.

In 1998, while I was in college at TCU, there was the gruesome and racist murder of James Byrd Jr. by three white men in Jasper, Texas. Byrd was beaten, chained to the back of a truck and dragged down the road. The senseless, hateful murder affected me at my core. I felt for one of my teammates who knew Byrd and went back home to Jasper for the funeral.

There was another reminder just a few years ago. In my own neighborhood, overt racism might not be bubbling at the surface, but stereotypes and prejudices are still quite prevalent, especially from law enforcement. I went hunting with a diverse group of friends. We took two cars, with my white friends in the first car and me and some family members following behind in my truck. We stopped at a gas station where a police officer was parked and observing the overall scene. We went inside, chatted and got back in our vehicles. The second we pulled out of the gas station, the cop starts to follow me. Sure enough, shortly thereafter he turned his siren on and pulled me over.

He asked me, "Hey, what were you doing back there? You were talking to the car ahead of you, are you with them?"

"Yes, what's the problem?" I replied before the officer proceeded to tell me that there were a lot of drug deals done at that gas station. To which I said, "So you pulled the Black man over?"

Once I handed my ID over to him and he realized who I was, he immediately started backtracking. But it was far too late for that. We knew why he pulled me over and not my friends.

These situations happen every single day, but they will never break our spirit. We've watched our ancestors go through this fight so my generation can experience something closer to equality. We should have been past this a long time ago, and it's unfortunate that it's taken a video of a man getting killed by those who are paid to protect for some to recognize there's a problem. It's why more of our white brothers and sisters joined our fight by uniting with us, speaking out with us and advocating for us.