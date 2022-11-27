Around the NFL

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) active vs. Saints 

Published: Nov 27, 2022 at 02:56 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A week after a fully loaded San Francisco 49ers offense was on full display in a showcase performance in Mexico City, the squad will once again have all of its star performers set to go stateside.

Do-it-all wide receiver/wideback Deebo Samuel is officially active for the Niners' game against the visiting New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Samuel was questionable coming in due to a hamstring injury after having been sidelined in Week 8 due to a similar ailment. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel's current injury issue is different than the previous, and thankfully they did not have the same end result, as the Pro Bowl receiver will be in action.

Samuel, receiver Brandon Aiyuk, tight end George Kittle and running backs Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey have given quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a full arsenal at his disposal. With Samuel good to go, that bodes very well for the Niners on Sunday.

So far this season, Samuel has produced 41 receptions for 468 yards and two touchdowns, along with 31 carries for 202 yards and two TDs.

The Saints (4-7) and 49ers (6-4) kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

