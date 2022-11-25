Around the NFL

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Saints

Published: Nov 25, 2022 at 06:19 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Two weeks after returning from a hamstring ailment, Deebo Samuel is back on the injury report.

The 49ers' star receiver is questionable for San Francisco's Week 12 meeting with New Orleans due to a hamstring issue, according to the team.

The listing mirrors Samuel's previous cause for missing time, but coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters it's not quite the same.

"No. It's something different," Shanahan said Friday. "We got back [from Mexico City] at seven in the morning. I'm sure he went home and slept for a while. It was a little weird day. Didn't feel much on Tuesday. Got the information on Wednesday and then we were safe about him."

Samuel's previous hamstring injury only cost him one game (a 31-14 win over the Rams), thanks to the bye week arriving immediately after. He returned to play in San Francisco's Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, catching two passes for 24 yards and carrying the ball four times for 27 yards. He played a bigger role in the following game, catching seven passes for 57 yards and receiving three carries for 37 yards and one touchdown, seemingly ramping up toward his fully healthy capabilities.

Instead of continuing that momentum, Samuel's status for Sunday is uncertain.

The multitalented receiver is again making an impact in a 49ers offense that can attack opponents from a variety of directions, catching 41 passes for 468 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging 6.5 yards per carry and scoring two touchdowns on the ground in 2022.

San Francisco (6-4) will hope he can go Sunday when the 49ers return home to host the 4-7 Saints.

