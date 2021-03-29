49ers TE George Kittle: I want Jimmy Garoppolo to be my quarterback

The 49ers stunned the football world by sending a haul of draft picks to the Miami Dolphins for the third-overall pick in next month's draft, a move most believe will lead to San Francisco selecting a new franchise quarterback.

With Jimmy Garoppolo still in town and remaining as the team's starter, that could create an awkward situation for those closely involved -- namely, George Kittle﻿, San Francisco's top pass-catcher who might have to adjust to receiving targets from someone other than the man wearing No. 10.

Kittle was honest in his reaction and assessment of the situation during a recent appearance on 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt, pointing to a strong track record assembled by coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch as a legitimate reason to not worry about San Francisco's future.

"I trust in Kyle and John," Kittle told Brandt. "They're trying to do whatever they can to make the team better, so whether that's competition, it is what it is. I don't really have a say in it. I'm just gonna show up. I'm gonna try to do my job to the best of my ability and support whoever's on my team.

"I get it, it's a competitive sport and you're competing for jobs every single day. You know, I want Jimmy G to be my quarterback. That's what camp and OTAs and competition's for. Whatever they do, I can't wait to see what the team looks like in a couple weeks."

The 49ers have a roster that's ready to win now, provided it's generally healthy. In 2020, that wasn't the case, as the injury bug bit them harder than any other team, a fate that again included Garoppolo.