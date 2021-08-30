49ers QB Trey Lance (finger) expected to miss seven days

Trey Lance raised eyebrows with some of his play in the preseason and now he's drawing a finger's worth of concern.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that Lance will miss seven days due to a "small chip" on his finger.

Lance, who the 49ers traded up to select with the No. 3 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, recently completed a preseason in which he was up and down, but excited the fan base and media with some highlight-reel potential.

With roughly two weeks to go until the 49ers' season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 12, Lance's finger injury should not hinder his availability if the timeline holds up.