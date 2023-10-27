49ers QB Brock Purdy (concussion) listed as questionable vs. Bengals

Around the NFL

In a bit of a surprise, Brock Purdy is trending toward potentially playing on Sunday.

The 49ers quarterback participated in Thursday's and Friday's practices -- including a full session on Friday -- and should he clear the concussion protocol on Saturday, Purdy will start against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"Yeah, definitely," Shanahan said Friday on if Purdy would start if cleared. "He was full go today, so he's just got to pass that tomorrow."

Purdy is officially listed as questionable for the game. 49ers left Tackle Trent Williams (ankle) is also questionable to play but star wideout Deebo Samuel (shoulder) will miss his second straight game.

Purdy was placed in the concussion protocol earlier this week after first exhibiting concussion symptoms on the 49ers' team flight home from Minneapolis following their 22-17 loss to the Vikings. Shanahan announced Purdy's placement Wednesday, which led most to believe Purdy's participation would be unlikely.

Instead, Purdy appears to have rebounded rather well. If he cannot go, however, veteran backup Sam Darnold will take his place and make his first start as a 49er. But Friday's news gives 49ers fans reason to monitor through the weekend leading up to Sunday afternoon's kickoff in San Francisco.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) listed as doubtful vs. Ravens despite being 'fully healthy'

Kyler Murray is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but head coach Jonathan Gannon said the Arizona Cardinals' star quarterback is "fully healthy."
news

QB Justin Fields (thumb) to miss second game in a row; Tyson Bagent starting again for Bears

Justin Fields' thumb injury will keep him on the sidelines for a second week in a row. Fields has officially been ruled out for the Chicago Bears' Sunday night tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers, meaning rookie Tyson Bagent is up for a second straight start.
news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out vs. Falcons; HC Mike Vrabel maintains both Willis, Levis will play Sunday

The Titans are entering Week 8 with a dual-quarterback strategy. Neither will be Ryan Tannehill. The veteran will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday, due to an ankle injury suffered in Tennessee's loss to Baltimore in Week 6.
news

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) to miss Week 8 game versus Jets

The Giants will proceed without Daniel Jones for a third straight week. Jones (neck) will not play in the Giants' Week 8 clash of New York teams, head coach Brian Daboll announced Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dalvin Cook frustrated with role in Jets' offense amid trade chatter: 'It's a different scenario for me'

Jets running back Dalvin Cook is one of those players whose production has not lined up with the expectations after he signed with Gang Green during training camp. He could be on the trade block.
news

Josh Allen: Dalton Kincaid to be 'more involved' in Bills' offense after midseason breakout

Welcome to the party, Dalton Kincaid. It took some time for the Buffalo Bills rookie tight end to get heavily involved in the 2023 campaign, but he's come on strong the past two weeks.
news

Baker Mayfield: 'Losing three in a row sucks,' but Buccaneers 'showed fight' against Bills

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their third straight game Thursday to the Buffalo Bills, which quarterback Baker Mayfield acknowledged "sucks," but he was also pleased with the fight his squad showed in defeat.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen shrugs off shoulder injury for three-touchdown showing in Thursday win over Buccaneers 

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran, threw, shrugged off a shoulder injury, had an ugly play or two, and otherwise looked stellar in lifting his squad to a 24-18 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Bills' win over Buccaneers on Thursday night

On the ground and through the air, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen led the offense while the Bills defense put in a tenacious effort to turn away the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Week 8 Thursday inactives: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills