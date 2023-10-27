49ers QB Brock Purdy (concussion) listed as questionable vs. Bengals

In a bit of a surprise, Brock Purdy is trending toward potentially playing on Sunday.

The 49ers quarterback participated in Thursday's and Friday's practices -- including a full session on Friday -- and should he clear the concussion protocol on Saturday, Purdy will start against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"Yeah, definitely," Shanahan said Friday on if Purdy would start if cleared. "He was full go today, so he's just got to pass that tomorrow."

Purdy is officially listed as questionable for the game. 49ers left Tackle Trent Williams (ankle) is also questionable to play but star wideout Deebo Samuel (shoulder) will miss his second straight game.

Purdy was placed in the concussion protocol earlier this week after first exhibiting concussion symptoms on the 49ers' team flight home from Minneapolis following their 22-17 loss to the Vikings. Shanahan announced Purdy's placement Wednesday, which led most to believe Purdy's participation would be unlikely.