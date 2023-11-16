Around the NFL

49ers' Nick Bosa says he has no issues with Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield years after planting flag

Published: Nov 16, 2023 at 11:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Once upon a time, back in their collegiate days, Baker Mayfield irritated Nick Bosa.

Bosa took his opportunity to return the favor during his rookie season of 2019. But all of that is in the distant past now, according to Bosa, who explained his planting of an imaginary flag during San Francisco's blowout win over Mayfield's Browns in 2019 was nothing more than a lark.

"It was fun," Bosa told reporters on Wednesday, via The Athletic, ahead of Sunday's game between Bosa's 49ers and Mayfield's Buccaneers. "My celebrations as a rookie were pretty good."

In 2017, Mayfield's Oklahoma Sooners rolled into Columbus, Ohio, and took down the Buckeyes, 31-16, making a strong early season statement about their legitimacy. As an individual who has never shied away from antagonizing opponents, Mayfield took Oklahoma's large flag, trotted to midfield at Ohio Stadium, waved it majestically and then planted it in the center of Ohio State's block O logo.

Mayfield and his Sooners earned the right to celebrate their victory, but the move irked Ohio State fans, and Bosa proved he didn't forget when he sacked Mayfield just before halftime of their Week 5 meeting in 2019. The highly touted (and ultimately very disappointing) Browns were in the midst of being completely outclassed by the 49ers on Monday Night Football, and the sack capped a dominant first half for San Francisco.

It was the perfect moment for Bosa to get his revenge, and he did so in style.

Years later, the two have buried the hatchet. Both have grown wiser through their experiences: Mayfield is now on his fourth NFL team in his career, while Bosa has both suffered a season-ending injury and returned to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Bosa said on Wednesday that he finally met Mayfield during the most recent offseason and encountered a pleasant individual.

"He's nice," Bosa said of Mayfield. ... "I've never had anything against him. Just a joke as a rookie."

Mayfield has been humbled by the merciless machine that is professional football in recent years, watching his once-promising tenure in Cleveland devolve into a trade request and departure to Carolina, where he struggled enough to be benched and eventually released during the 2022 season. He landed in Los Angeles, where he played quarterback for a listless Rams team before entering free agency in 2023 and joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since then, Mayfield has returned to form, leading a pass-heavy Buccaneers offense that finally broke a month-long losing streak with a 20-6 win over Tennessee in Week 10. He ranks 16th in passing yards (2,143), 12th in passing touchdowns (14), and has kept the Buccaneers afloat while they continue to search for a reliable rushing attack. His statistics don't suggest he's in line to earn Comeback Player of the Year, but considering where he was in Carolina and Los Angeles a year ago, 2023 is proving to be a nice bounce-back campaign for the former No. 1 overall pick.

He is Tampa Bay's greatest offensive threat, thanks in large part to his rapport with receiver Mike Evans. He's playing some of his best football since his 2020 season, when he led the Browns to their first playoff victory in nearly 30 years. Bosa knows the 49ers can't take him lightly in their Week 11 meeting.

"He's definitely scrappy," Bosa said on Wednesday. "He's tougher than he looks in the pocket with escapability and his athleticism, and then he's good at, whenever guys are open within the scheme, he hits them."

It will be up to Bosa and another former Buckeye -- the recently acquired Chase Young -- to harass Mayfield in order to produce a seventh victory for San Francisco. Just don't expect Bosa to pull out the imaginary flag again.

Related Content

news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson concedes offense limited somewhat by Trevor Lawrence's health

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has dealt with a lingering knee issue since October. How has it affected Jacksonville's offense?
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray credits 'edge,' 'different energy' for strong 2023 debut

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray credited the pressure of his first game back since suffering an ACL injury as the motivation he needed to perform well in his 2023 debut.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen puts blame on himself for Ken Dorsey's firing

Josh Allen put the blame on himself and his turnover-prone ways for Buffalo having to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey this week.
news

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy's first start vs. Buccaneers: 'I think it was pretty good foreshadowing on how he's handled everything'

Brock Purdy is set to start at home Sunday against the Buccaneers -- the first team he started against during his memorable 2022 rookie campaign. 
news

Leading NFL in passing yards doesn't 'mean much' to Commanders QB Sam Howell: 'We haven't won enough games'

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, who leads the NFL in passing yards heading into Week 11 action, says it "doesn't mean much" to him since the team hasn't "won enough games."
news

New Raiders CB Jack Jones on Patriots' release: 'I would say it wasn't the best fit'

Former Patriots cornerback Jack Jones arrived to meet his new squad, the Raiders, on Wednesday and admitted his release from New England didn't sit well with him. 
news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers will have final say on potential return in 2023

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday he'll defer to Aaron Rodgers when the time comes to make a final decision on his return status from a torn Achilles.
news

Panthers HC Frank Reich taking back play-calling duties after giving them to OC Thomas Brown

Frank Reich announced he's resuming offensive play-calling duties starting this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Panthers head coach said the move is not a reflection of offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.
news

Week 11 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start vs. Steelers after Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the start this Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Steelers with Deshaun Watsonout for the rest of the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday.
news

Texans running back Devin Singletary, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb highlight Players of the Week

Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Houston running back Devin Singletary highlight NFL's weekly honor roll. 