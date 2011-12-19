49ers defense among NFL's elite units; offense needs work

3. The 49ers' red-zone woes could limit their success in the postseason. Despite converting on two of three red-zone chances against the Steelers, the 49ers' woes inside the 20-yard line remain a major concern heading down the stretch. The offense repeatedly bogs down on the cusp of the end zone and its inability to score touchdowns could prove costly in matchups against the NFC's top contenders -- Green Bay and New Orleans. Part of the 49ers' woes should be attributed to their inability to run out of their tight formations. Teams are loading the box with nine defenders, and Frank Gore is unable to find creases between the tackles. When the 49ers' opt to open up the formation or use play-action passes, Smith has been unable to hit open receivers on vertical throws. Although the accumulation of field goals has enabled the 49ers to win 11 games on the strength of their defense, they must find a way to put the ball in the paint consistently to become a factor in the postseason.