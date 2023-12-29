49ers' Chase Young downplays revenge game vs. Commanders: 'At the end of the day, it's just playing ball'

Young's former club has been eliminated from playoff contention, slipping to 4-11 on the season. Washington has gone 1-6 since they shipped out Young and fellow pass rusher Montez Sweat at the trade deadline. Still, Young knows his former team, led by Ron Rivera, will battle.

"They're definitely a team who's going to fight to the end," Young said. "I do know that. So we just got to come out good."

While Young downplayed the #RevengeGame, his teammates indicated otherwise.

"This week is a huge one for him," Nick Bosa said. "He's already pretty hyped up about it and excited, so we're going to try and play our best game for him."