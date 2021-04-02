Around the NFL

49ers asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo is first-round pick

Published: Apr 02, 2021 at 03:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers have positioned themselves to select a highly touted signal-caller and keep Jimmy Garoppolo for the immediate future.

There's no rush to get the new guy, whomever it ends up being, which means the 49ers are in the catbird's seat when it comes to the position. They can roll with Garoppolo as the starter and leave their first-round pick on the bench to learn -- and they can ask for the highest compensation for Garoppolo when receiving calls from interested suitors.

The asking price for Garoppolo is a first-round pick, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

That return would be larger than what San Francisco gave up (a 2018 second-round pick) to pry Garoppolo from New England's grasp back in 2017, and would be a maximization of any potential return on investment.

The 49ers setting a first-round price for Garoppolo comes a week removed from them moving up from No. 12 to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft in a trade with the Dolphins. Amid the trade frenzy, though, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told him Garoppolo remained in the team's plans. Shanahan and GM John Lynch confirmed as much when speaking with reporters earlier this week.

San Francisco doesn't have to trade Garoppolo any time soon, if at all. The quarterback is under contract through 2022, carries a minimal dead cap hit and is still San Francisco's starter. The 49ers have wisely adopted a public stance that includes Garoppolo as their starter and in the team's plans, too, preventing any loss of leverage on their part.

Over time, that could change, but with their partnership secured for only one more year, the timing is ideal for San Francisco to negotiate for the best possible return. Only the most desperate teams should even consider picking up the phone to dial the 49ers, it seems.

Is that team New England?

Cam Newton 's one-year deal is only guaranteed for $3.5 million and carries a base value of $5.1 million, per Over The Cap, and as Giardi pointed out Friday, that's backup money, not a starter's salary. Newton is an adequate contingency plan that can certainly play in 2021, but the Patriots are also very much positioned to make additional moves to address the position if they so desire, be it through the draft, free agency or a trade.

A reunion of Garoppolo and New England almost makes too much sense. It probably isn't as logical if it requires a first-round pick, though, meaning we could be headed for a staring contest in which not even the strongest gust of wind and driest air will cause San Francisco to blink.

If you come calling for Garoppolo, Friday's report indicates you'd best come correct.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Jaguars sign former Chiefs LB Damien Wilson

Jacksonville's rebuild under new head coach Urban Meyer is adding some Super Bowl experience. Former Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker ﻿Damien Wilson﻿ has signed with the Jaguars, the team announced Friday. 
news

Texans could pursue QB Alex Smith if Deshaun Watson isn't on team in fall

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Houston Texans could pursue free-agent quarterback Alex Smith if Deshaun Watson is not on the team this fall.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts changes number to No. 1

With ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ off the Eagles' roster and in another state, ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is no longer No. 2 on Philadelphia's quarterback depth chart. He's also no longer No. 2 on the field.
news

After ample preparation, Aaron Rodgers 'was ready to rock and roll' as 'Jeopardy!' guest host

Aaron Rodgers' run as "Jeopardy!" guest host begins on Monday and the Packers' quarterback has been studying diligently for the role. 
news

Bears see Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback, 'excited to have him'

In case ﻿Andy Dalton﻿'s word wasn't enough, Chicago confirmed Friday that Dalton is the starting QB for the Bears entering 2021. GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy had a lot to say on the decision.
news

Former Pro Bowl OL LeCharles Bentley tabbed as NFL's senior advisor for player performance and development

Once one of the top interior offensive linemen in the NFL, former two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman ﻿LeCharles Bentley﻿ is now the NFL's senior advisor of player performance and development, the league announced Friday. 
news

Gerald Everett excited by opportunity to play with Russell Wilson in Seattle

Gerald Everett, after playing alongside a cast of weapons in Los Angeles for most of his first four years, joins a similarly talented offense in Seattle that might just have the perfect role -- and QB -- ready for him.
news

'Authentic' Justin Herbert has Chargers coach Brandon Staley excited about potential together

Los Angeles' new coach Brandon Staley is already taken with second-year QB Justin Herbert, despite never having even practiced together. The coach recently marveled at the signal-caller's leadership and confidence.
news

Atlanta Falcons plan to play game in London in 2021

After its cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL International Series is set to make its return in 2021. The Falcons announced they will be one of the teams to travel abroad in October.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton sees 'some Andrew Luck traits' in 'special talent' Carson Wentz

T.Y. Hilton is sticking around on a one-year deal with the Colts because he said it felt like the right move. His comments comparing new QB Carson Wentz and old QB Andrew Luck may indicate a clear reason why he decided to stay in Indy.
news

Ron Rivera: Ryan Fitzpatrick is Washington's No. 1 QB, but there will be competition

Washington HC Ron Rivera said Ryan Fitzpatrick will arrive as the team's No. 1 QB, but that won't preclude him from competition. It also won't necessarily prevent the Football Team from adding another quarterback via the draft or free agency.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW