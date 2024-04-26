 Skip to main content
2024 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Bills open Round 2 with WR Adonai Mitchell; Giants nab RB Jonathon Brooks

Published: Apr 26, 2024
Lance Zierlein

With Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out on Friday in Detroit, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Pick
33
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
(from CAR)
Adonai Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
Texas · WR · Junior

Buffalo gets receiver help in the form of an ascending prospect with a high ceiling and outstanding traits.

Pick
34
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior

McKinstry's fall is over, as the Patriots add a cornerback with size and experience in multiple coverages.

Pick
35
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Oregon · C · Junior

The Cardinals need to fortify the middle of their offensive line. Powers-Johnson gives them a big, strong option.

Pick
36
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
Iowa · DB · Junior

DeJean can play cornerback or safety and is a voracious tackler with good instincts.

Pick
37
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Braden Fiske
Braden Fiske
Florida State · DT · Senior

Fiske is all gas and no brakes on every single snap, which is exactly what Jim Harbaugh is looking for.

Pick
38
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jer'Zhan Newton
Jer'Zhan Newton
Illinois · DT · Senior

Newton adds to Tennessee's pass rush from the defensive interior.

Pick
39
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(from NYG)
Edgerrin Cooper
Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M · LB · Senior

Cooper has blazing speed and is a big hitter. The 'backer covers a lot of ground and can spy athletic quarterbacks.

Pick
40
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
(from CHI)
Kingsley Suamataia
Kingsley Suamataia
BYU · OT · Sophomore (RS)

In desperation mode at the tackle position, Washington jumps on this raw BYU product with upside.

Pick
41
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from NYJ)
Junior Colson
Junior Colson
Michigan · LB · Junior

Colson has a sheriff's demeanor in the middle of the defense and should pair nicely with Quay Walker.

Pick
42
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from MIN)
Mike Sainristil
Mike Sainristil
Michigan · DB · Senior

Sainristil fits the mentality that DeMeco Ryans values on the defensive side of the ball with his aggression in run support and his competitiveness in coverage. 

Pick
43
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Missouri · CB · Junior (RS)

Atlanta finds secondary help with a physical corner out of Missouri who loves to crowd and irritate wideouts.

Pick
44
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Patrick Paul
Patrick Paul
Houston · OT · Senior

Paul has some of the longest arms in the entire draft (36 1/4 inches) -- if he can learn to time them up properly, the tackle could be a long-time starter for the Raiders.

Pick
45
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from DEN)
Ladd McConkey
Ladd McConkey
Georgia · WR · Junior (RS)

McConkey is very hard to cover in man-to-man, and even when covered, he rarely drops on-target throws.

Pick
46
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Roman Wilson
Roman Wilson
Michigan · WR · Senior

Wilson provides another field-stretching option -- who also can work across all areas of the field -- for second-year QB Anthony Richardson.

Pick
47
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from SEA)
Jonathon Brooks
Jonathon Brooks
Texas · RB · Sophomore (RS)

After losing Saquon Barkley to the rival Eagles in free agency, the Giants add this talented Texas runner who is on the mend from an ACL tear last November.

Pick
48
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Chris Braswell
Chris Braswell
Alabama · Edge · Junior (RS)

Braswell provides much-needed pass-rush depth with the ability to take on a starting role in the near future.

Pick
49
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Troy Franklin
Troy Franklin
Oregon · WR · Junior

Franklin's game is similar to that of Tee Higgins, making him a natural fit if/when Higgins departs.

Pick
50
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from NO)
Jalyx Hunt
Jalyx Hunt
Houston Christian University · Edge · Senior

Hunt is a traits-based edge rusher from a small school, but that won't stop the Eagles, who love to take swings on height, weight, length and speed.

Pick
51
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Keon Coleman
Keon Coleman
Florida State · WR · Junior

Coleman is a big, steady possession receiver who can step in and handle the tough catches over the first two levels.

Pick
52
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Javon Bullard
Javon Bullard
Georgia · S · Junior

Bullard can play in the slot or on the back end, offering the Rams the ability to move him around as needed.

Pick
53
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Tyler Nubin
Tyler Nubin
Minnesota · S · Senior

Nubin might be the most instinctive safety in the entire draft and should become a fan favorite quickly.

Pick
54
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Ruke Orhorhoro
Ruke Orhorhoro
Clemson · DT · Senior

Orhorhoro didn't elevate his play in 2023 after a solid 2022, but the strength and talent are apparent on tape.

Pick
55
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Kris Jenkins
Kris Jenkins
Michigan · DT · Junior (RS)

Jenkins' game is somewhat similar to Christian Wilkins', which could help soften the blow of the stud defensive tackle's departure in free agency.

Pick
56
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Zach Frazier
Zach Frazier
West Virginia · C · Senior

Dallas is in desperation mode at the center position. Luckily, Frazier is still on the board to step into the starting spot.

Pick
57
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kamari Lassiter
Kamari Lassiter
Georgia · DB · Junior

Lassiter isn't the fastest cornerback, but he's very tough and very clingy, possessing the ability to play man or zone from inside or outside.

Pick
58
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Andru Phillips
Andru Phillips
Kentucky · DB · Senior

One of the hotter names over the last month or so, Phillips is just the type of nickel corner who could shine in new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's scheme.

Pick
59
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Michael Hall Jr.
Michael Hall Jr.
Ohio State · DT · Sophomore (RS)

Hall is one of the most explosive interior pass rushers in the draft, but he's undersized, so he might make his living creating disruption in subpackages.

Pick
60
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Jaden Hicks
Jaden Hicks
Washington State · S · Sophomore (RS)

After the breakup of longtime safety duo Jordan Poyer (signed with Miami) and Micah Hyde (currently a free agent), the Bills dive into the draft pool to find a player at the position with size and instincts to challenge throws and make plays.

Pick
61
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Marshawn Kneeland
Marshawn Kneeland
Western Michigan · Edge · Senior

Kneeland is a high-motor pass rusher with a very good feel for getting to the edge and turning the corner.

Pick
62
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Blake Fisher
Blake Fisher
Notre Dame · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Fisher is a talented tackle with the athleticism and upside to play on the left or right side during his career.

Pick
63
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Roger Rosengarten
Roger Rosengarten
Washington · OT · Junior (RS)

Rosengarten has been a steady riser during the draft process thanks to his toughness and ability to fit into zone-scheme rush attacks.

Pick
64
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Kiran Amegadjie
Kiran Amegadjie
Yale · OT · Junior

Amegadjie would have been a sure-fire second-rounder if he'd been healthy during the pre-draft process. Brett Veach and Andy Reid recognize his upside and get a potential steal at No. 64.

