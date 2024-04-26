2024 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Bills open Round 2 with WR Adonai Mitchell; Giants nab RB Jonathon Brooks

With Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could play out on Friday in Detroit, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Buffalo gets receiver help in the form of an ascending prospect with a high ceiling and outstanding traits.
McKinstry's fall is over, as the Patriots add a cornerback with size and experience in multiple coverages.
The Cardinals need to fortify the middle of their offensive line. Powers-Johnson gives them a big, strong option.
DeJean can play cornerback or safety and is a voracious tackler with good instincts.
Fiske is all gas and no brakes on every single snap, which is exactly what Jim Harbaugh is looking for.
Newton adds to Tennessee's pass rush from the defensive interior.
Cooper has blazing speed and is a big hitter. The 'backer covers a lot of ground and can spy athletic quarterbacks.
In desperation mode at the tackle position, Washington jumps on this raw BYU product with upside.
Colson has a sheriff's demeanor in the middle of the defense and should pair nicely with Quay Walker.
Sainristil fits the mentality that DeMeco Ryans values on the defensive side of the ball with his aggression in run support and his competitiveness in coverage.
Atlanta finds secondary help with a physical corner out of Missouri who loves to crowd and irritate wideouts.
Paul has some of the longest arms in the entire draft (36 1/4 inches) -- if he can learn to time them up properly, the tackle could be a long-time starter for the Raiders.
McConkey is very hard to cover in man-to-man, and even when covered, he rarely drops on-target throws.
Wilson provides another field-stretching option -- who also can work across all areas of the field -- for second-year QB Anthony Richardson.
After losing Saquon Barkley to the rival Eagles in free agency, the Giants add this talented Texas runner who is on the mend from an ACL tear last November.
Braswell provides much-needed pass-rush depth with the ability to take on a starting role in the near future.
Franklin's game is similar to that of Tee Higgins, making him a natural fit if/when Higgins departs.
Hunt is a traits-based edge rusher from a small school, but that won't stop the Eagles, who love to take swings on height, weight, length and speed.
Coleman is a big, steady possession receiver who can step in and handle the tough catches over the first two levels.
Bullard can play in the slot or on the back end, offering the Rams the ability to move him around as needed.
Nubin might be the most instinctive safety in the entire draft and should become a fan favorite quickly.
Orhorhoro didn't elevate his play in 2023 after a solid 2022, but the strength and talent are apparent on tape.
Jenkins' game is somewhat similar to Christian Wilkins', which could help soften the blow of the stud defensive tackle's departure in free agency.
Dallas is in desperation mode at the center position. Luckily, Frazier is still on the board to step into the starting spot.
Lassiter isn't the fastest cornerback, but he's very tough and very clingy, possessing the ability to play man or zone from inside or outside.
One of the hotter names over the last month or so, Phillips is just the type of nickel corner who could shine in new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's scheme.
Hall is one of the most explosive interior pass rushers in the draft, but he's undersized, so he might make his living creating disruption in subpackages.
After the breakup of longtime safety duo Jordan Poyer (signed with Miami) and Micah Hyde (currently a free agent), the Bills dive into the draft pool to find a player at the position with size and instincts to challenge throws and make plays.
Kneeland is a high-motor pass rusher with a very good feel for getting to the edge and turning the corner.
Fisher is a talented tackle with the athleticism and upside to play on the left or right side during his career.
Rosengarten has been a steady riser during the draft process thanks to his toughness and ability to fit into zone-scheme rush attacks.
Amegadjie would have been a sure-fire second-rounder if he'd been healthy during the pre-draft process. Brett Veach and Andy Reid recognize his upside and get a potential steal at No. 64.