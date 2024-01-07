News roundup

2023 NFL season, Week 18: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Published: Jan 07, 2024 at 02:34 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 18 Sunday:.

  • Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (knee) is questionable to return versus the Saints. 
  • Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (illness) is expected to play against the Commanders. 
  • Detriot Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, who limped off the field after getting tackled while making a catch, suffered a knee injury and was ruled out versus the Vikings.
  • Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been ruled out versus the Chargers after a coaching decision, per the team.

