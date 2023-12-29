2023 NFL Season, Week 17: Four things to watch for in Lions-Cowboys on Saturday night





The final Saturday NFL game of 2023 is a matchup featuring two NFC playoff-bound teams in the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys.





Detroit (11-4) is coming off a 30-24 win over the Vikings and clinched the NFC North, winning its first division title since 1993. Head coach Dan Campbell has turned around the organization since he was hired three seasons ago.





Campbell's squad has seen contributions from four rookies, who have been critical on both sides of the ball for Detroit. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta are safety blankets for Jared Goff, while linebacker Jack Campbell and safety Brian Branch are difference makers on defense along with Aidan Hutchinson.





If the Lions win out their last two games, Detroit is guaranteed at least the NFC’s No. 2 seed, per NFL Research.





Saturday’s matchup does have playoff seeding in play with Dallas (10-5). The Cowboys currently sit at the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture, trailing behind the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) in the NFC East. Despite two straight losses, Dallas secured a playoff berth in Week 15.





This season, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have a 7-0 record at home. Dallas has taken care of business at AT&T Stadium, scoring a league best 39.9 points per game and a 10-plus turnover differential at home.





With a victory on Saturday, the Cowboys will extend the NFC East title fight for one more week.





Here are four things to watch for when the Lions visit the Cowboys on Saturday night: