2023 NFL Season, Week 17: Four things to watch for in Jets-Browns on Prime Video

WHERE: Cleveland Browns Stadium (Cleveland)

Cleveland Browns Stadium (Cleveland) WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video





The final Thursday night game of the season features a scenario unimaginable even six weeks ago.





The Cleveland Browns can clinch only their second playoff spot since 2002 with a victory over the New York Jets in Week 17, thanks to the recent heroics of quarterback ﻿﻿﻿﻿Joe Flacco﻿﻿﻿﻿. Cleveland also remains in the hunt for the AFC North crown, as well as the AFC’s top overall seed, although both are remote possibilities. Still, there’s plenty on the line for playoff seeding.





There’s also an interesting irony to this matchup. Flacco is best known for his time with the Baltimore Ravens (for which he was a long-time Browns tormentor, going 18-3 versus his current team). But he also spent the three past seasons with the Jets, mostly backing up ﻿﻿﻿﻿Sam Darnold﻿﻿﻿﻿ and Zach Wilson.





Flacco didn’t have the same team success there as he’s enjoyed with the Browns. The Jets went 1-8 in his nine starts, including 1-3 last season, but his cumulative passing numbers in New York (57.5% completions, 2,253 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions) compare somewhat favorably to what he’s done so far with the Browns (59.4% completions, 1,307 yards, 10 TDs, seven INTs in four starts).





Flacco’s one victory as Jets starter? It came last season in Week 2 in Cleveland, as he led the Jets to a stunning comeback in a 31-30 victory, throwing two TD passes in the final 1:22 of the game.





Yet, when Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1, the Jets did not try to bring back the unsigned Flacco. Head coach Robert Saleh said this week that there was no regret in not signing Flacco, but they’re starting Trevor Siemian again this week with Wilson out with a concussion. Siemian's the fourth Jets QB to start a game this season after leading New York to a narrow Christmas Eve win over the Commanders.





Here are four things to watch for when the Jets visit the Browns on Thursday night on Prime Video: