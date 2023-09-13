2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Vikings-Eagles on Prime Video

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) WHEN: 5:20 p.m. ET





One year ago, the Minnesota Vikings rolled into Philadelphia for a Week 2 game on a Monday night and left humbled, battered and bruised by the Eagles.





The two 2022 division winners are again set to do battle in prime time -- this year on Thursday Night Football. Like last year, the Eagles enter this contest 1-0 following a hotly contested Week 1 road game. The Vikings, who were coming off a big Week 1 victory over the Packers in 2022, enter this year’s game in Philly after a humbling home loss to the Buccaneers, which included three first-half turnovers from Kirk Cousins.





The Eagles didn’t thrive against the Patriots last week, winning 25-20 thanks to an early pick-six, three long second-half field goals. Philadelphia's defense preserved the win after New England came up just shy on the final drive.





Jalen Hurts enjoyed something of a breakout performance against the Vikings last season. He’d had big statistical games previously, but the way he sliced Minnesota with his legs (57 yards, 2 TDs) and diced them with his arm (333/1), it elevated Hurts to the national spotlight. He finished last season as the league’s MVP runner-up. In the opener, the Patriots kept Hurts mostly under wraps, as he threw for 170 yards and ran for 37.





Meanwhile, Cousins had a big statistical game against the Buccaneers in Week 1 (33-of-44 passing, 344 yards, two TDs) but also lost two fumbles and threw a pick near the end zone. Last season at Philly, Cousins had one of his worst games of 2022, completing 27 of 46 passes for 221 yards with a TD and three picks.





Here are four things to watch for when the Vikings visit the Eagles on Thursday night on Prime Video:



