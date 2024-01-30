2023 NFL playoffs set all-time viewership records 

This year's NFL playoffs averaged 38.5 million viewers (TV+Digital) for the Wild Card, Divisional and Conference Championship rounds -- the most-watched playoffs ever (records date back to 1988).
The 38.5 million average viewers across the NFL playoffs are up +9% versus last year. Additionally, each individual round was up in viewership compared to last year, with the Wild Card round averaging 31.2 million (up +8%), Divisional Round averaging 40.0 million (up +7% and most-watched ever) and Championship Sunday averaging 56.1 million (up +11% and most-watched ever).
More than half of all Americans using television in NFL windows were watching NFL games with a share of 53.3% for the full playoffs -- highest on record.
In total, 120.4 million viewers tuned in for Championship Sunday -- the highest total unduplicated audience since 2016-17.
"Our record-breaking viewership is driven by the incredible play on the field that only the NFL postseason can deliver and presented by the best media partners in the business," said Hans Schroeder, executive vice president of media distribution with the NFL. "All eyes now turn to Las Vegas for what will be the culmination of an unbelievable season with Super Bowl LVIII."
The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon and Univision, and on mobile with NFL+.