2023 NFL playoffs set all-time viewership records 

More than half of all Americans using television in NFL windows were watching NFL games with a share of 53.3% for the full playoffs -- highest on record.

"Our record-breaking viewership is driven by the incredible play on the field that only the NFL postseason can deliver and presented by the best media partners in the business," said Hans Schroeder, executive vice president of media distribution with the NFL. "All eyes now turn to Las Vegas for what will be the culmination of an unbelievable season with Super Bowl LVIII."