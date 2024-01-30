Around the NFL

Chiefs to wear home red uniforms in Super Bowl LVIII; 49ers to wear white

Published: Jan 30, 2024 at 12:14 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Super Bowl LVIII uniform matchup is set.

The Kansas City Chiefs will wear their home red uniforms on Feb. 11 when they take on the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, who will wear their road whites.

The Chiefs are the designated home team for the big game and were afforded first pick on what to wear.

This will mark Patrick Mahomes' fourth Super Bowl appearance, and he has seen success wearing both uniform options. Mahomes is 1-0 in Super Bowls while donning the Chiefs' white kit (Super Bowl LVII vs. Eagles), and is 1-1 sporting the red jersey.

The Chiefs lost the last time the wore red in the title game (Super Bowl LV vs. Buccaneers), but Mahomes and Andy Reid might be hoping Tuesday's choice will provide a familiar result.

When the Chiefs came back to defeat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV they were in red with San Francisco in white.

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

