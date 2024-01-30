Chiefs to wear home red uniforms in Super Bowl LVIII; 49ers to wear white

This will mark Patrick Mahomes' fourth Super Bowl appearance, and he has seen success wearing both uniform options. Mahomes is 1-0 in Super Bowls while donning the Chiefs' white kit (Super Bowl LVII vs. Eagles), and is 1-1 sporting the red jersey.

The Chiefs lost the last time the wore red in the title game (Super Bowl LV vs. Buccaneers), but Mahomes and Andy Reid might be hoping Tuesday's choice will provide a familiar result.

When the Chiefs came back to defeat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV they were in red with San Francisco in white.