2022 Pro Bowl tickets on sale as fan voting begins

The 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon is headed to Las Vegas and fans can now secure tickets for all the action and see the NFL's biggest and brightest stars represent their team, their city, and their fanbase. The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6 at noon PT, fans can visit ProBowl.com to buy tickets starting today.

This year, tickets will also allow fans special benefits on gameday including access to the Pro Bowl Red Carpet and other family friendly activities.

Starting at noon PT, the 2022 Pro Bowl will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC.

Leading up to the game, the NFL will host a series of Pro Bowl Week festivities, bringing free experiences and activities to fans in Las Vegas. A number of events will also be focused on celebrating football at all levels. Pro Bowl Week festivities will include:

Pro Bowl Practice

Play Football Opening Night

NFL FLAG Championships presented by Subway

East-West Shrine Bowl – televised on NFL Network

Pro Bowl Skills Showdown – televised on ESPN

Community Day

Also starting today, Pro Bowl Vote presented by Panini Trading Cards is now open and fans can show their support for their favorite players by voting for them to be named to the 2022 Pro Bowl roster. The NFL will leverage social media platforms to showcase its players' incredible athletic accomplishments and competitive spirit, while also highlighting their unique personalities away from the gridiron. Fans who vote via NFL.com/ProBowlVote will be entered for a chance to win a trip to Pro Bowl.

Fans can vote as often as they'd like starting today (November 16) until Thursday, December 16 across a variety of platforms, including:

NFL.com/ProBowlVote

Twitter -- During the final two weeks of voting (November 30 – December 16). Fans can vote directly on Twitter by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player's official Twitter handle or creating a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.

Fans can text PBVOTE to 635635 for more info on how to vote.