2022 NFL season, Week 2: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 2 Sunday:
EJECTIONS
- New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was ejected in the fourth quarter against the Buccaneers after a fight on the field.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was ejected in the fourth quarter against the Saints after a fight on the field.
INJURIES
- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Steven Means (ankle) was ruled out versus the Dolphins. Means was carted off in the second quarter. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay was placed in concussion protocol and left the game.
- Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (hamstring) was ruled out versus the Giants. Cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) was ruled questionable and did not return.
- Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) was ruled out versus the Jets.
- New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (knee) left the game versus the Steelers and did not return.
- New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (knee) was ruled out versus the Panthers.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Akiem Hicks (foot) did not return versus the Saints. Offensive tackle Josh Wells (calf) did not return. Running back Giovani Bernard (ankle) was ruled out.
- Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill was ruled out with a concussion and will not return versus the Lions.