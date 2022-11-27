2022 NFL season, Week 12: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday:
- The Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game was delayed until 1:25 p.m. ET due to severe weather in the area.
- Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (forearm) is questionable to return against Washington.
- Chicago Bears offensive lineman Riley Reiff (shoulder) is questionable to return, defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) is doubtful to return against the Jets, and safety Eddie Jackson (foot) has been ruled out.
- Denver Broncos linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring) was ruled out against Carolina in the second quarter, and cornerback Darius Phillips is being evaluated for a concussion.
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (foot) is questionable to return against Baltimore.
- Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) has been ruled out against Houston.
- New York Jets offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (groin) is questionable to return against Chicago.
- Washington Commanders offensive guard Trai Turner (ankle) is questionable to return against Atlanta.