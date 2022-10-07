2022 NFL season: Three things to watch for in London's Giants-Packers game on NFL Network





American football returns to the U.K. for a second consecutive week. The previous Sunday’s game treated Londoners to a Vikings victory, courtesy of a heartbreaking 61-yard double-doink by Saints kicker Wil Lutz as time expired.





This time around, the Green Bay Packers are set to become the final team in the league to play an international game when they square off against the New York Giants.





The two teams’ combined .750 win percentage is the highest of any international game in Week 4 or later, per NFL Research, and it will somewhat shockingly be the first time in 32 tries that a London game features two teams with winning records.





The Giants have emerged as one of the NFL's September surprises under new head coach Brian Daboll. They are 3-1 for the first time since 2011 and have a chance to move to 4-1, which would be the club’s most wins through five games since its 5-0 start in 2009.





The Packers aren’t quite the same old, same old under Matt LaFleur. Their offensive efficiency has taken an understandable dip as a cast of young receivers gains its footing, and Aaron Rodgers is already two interceptions away from trying his career high in LaFleur’s system, but Green Bay still has a shot to hit the 4-1 mark for the fourth straight year.





Not only that -- look away, Bears fans -- but with a win here and a Chicago loss later in the day, the Packers (785 wins) would knock the Bears (785) out of sole possession of the league’s all-time wins mark for the first time since Dec. 3, 1921.





Here are three things to watch for when the Giants and Packers meet Sunday in London on NFL Network:



