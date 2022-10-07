Around the NFL

Daniel Jones (ankle) off Giants injury report, expected to start vs. Packers in London

Published: Oct 07, 2022 at 11:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Daniel Jones is a quick healer.

The New York Giants quarterback practiced fully on Friday after a Sunday ankle injury and wasn't given a designation on the Week 5 injury report. He'll start Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in London.

Jones suffered an ankle injury in New York's Week 4 victory over the Chicago Bears. After Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion in relief, Jones returned to the game but didn't throw a pass and split out wide as a decoy on many snaps.

Early in the week, it was questionable whether the ankle would heal in time to play in London, but Jones made progress each day. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before being a full participant on Friday.

The Giants ruled Taylor out with a concussion. Big Blue is expected to elevate Davis Webb from the practice squad as the backup. If Jones re-tweaks the ankle, Webb could be thrust into the game.

New York also ruled out CB Cordale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), DT Henry Mondeaux (ankle), LB Azeez Ojulari (calf), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring). Flott, Golladay. Mondeaux, Ojulari and Toney were previously ruled out and didn't make the trip to London.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday after missing the last two weeks.

Missing Toney, Robinson and Golladay, along with Sterling Shepard's season-ending ACL tear, place Richie James, David Sills and Darius Slayton as the top targets for Jones on Sunday.

Translation: Expect a lot of Saquon Barkley on Sunday across the pond.

