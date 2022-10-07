Daniel Jones (ankle) off Giants injury report, expected to start vs. Packers in London

Daniel Jones is a quick healer.

The New York Giants quarterback practiced fully on Friday after a Sunday ankle injury and wasn't given a designation on the Week 5 injury report. He'll start Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in London.

Jones suffered an ankle injury in New York's Week 4 victory over the Chicago Bears. After Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion in relief, Jones returned to the game but didn't throw a pass and split out wide as a decoy on many snaps.

Early in the week, it was questionable whether the ankle would heal in time to play in London, but Jones made progress each day. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before being a full participant on Friday.

The Giants ruled Taylor out with a concussion. Big Blue is expected to elevate Davis Webb from the practice squad as the backup. If Jones re-tweaks the ankle, Webb could be thrust into the game.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday after missing the last two weeks.