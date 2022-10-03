Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers on Packers' OT win over Patriots: 'This way of winning, I don't think, is sustainable'

Published: Oct 03, 2022 at 08:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers eked out a 27-24 overtime victory over the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field, but MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows he needs to play better.

"This way of winning, I don't think, is sustainable because it puts too much pressure on our defense," Rodgers said, via ESPN. "And obviously, I've got to play better and will play better."

Despite facing rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, who entered the game after Brian Hoyer went down in the first quarter, the Packers couldn't put the Patriots away.

Rodgers had a woeful first half, earning an 11.2 passer rating while completing four of 11 throws for 44 yards and a pick-six late in the half. It was Rodgers' second career pick-six at Lambeau Field and gave the Patriots the halftime lead.

Rodgers said he "missed the throw so badly" on the pick-six that Patriots corner Jack Jones actually had to come back to make the play. "If I had thrown the ball where I was supposed to, he probably picks it in stride," Rodgers said.

The QB also took the blame for a bad throw to Romeo Doubs that resulted in a fumble.

In the second half and overtime, Rodgers picked it up, earning a 124.8 QB rating the rest of the way with two TDs. The Packers were able to stretch the field in the second half. After completing just one of five passes of 10-plus air yards in the first two quarters, Rodgers went 7-of-9 in the second half.

"I settled in and usually don't have two terrible halves," Rodgers said. "So I kind of returned to the form I expect from myself, and we started moving the football."

The Packers escaped with a win, but Rodgers was honest about the effort. Perhaps the outcome would have been different if they weren't facing a rookie quarterback making his first appearance.

"You can't be 2-2 losing to a third-string quarterback and not playing great in all three phases, so we had to have this one," Rodgers said. "That doesn't take anything away from the joy of winning, but this was one we had to have."

Green Bay moved to 3-1 ahead of a Week 5 showdown with the 3-1 New York Giants in London.

Related Content

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson gets warm reception from Eagles players, fans in return to Philadelphia

Philadelphia fans rained down cheers on Doug Pederson, as the former Eagles coach, who helped the club win its first Super Bowl, led the Jaguars onto the field ahead of Sunday's contest. The players were not far behind.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones considered day-to-day after suffering ankle injury in win over Bears

The Giants received some positive news regarding quarterback Daniel Jones following Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. There is optimism Jones can play in Week 5 in London against the Packers.

news

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'It's frustrating losing to people that you know that you're better than'

Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was vocal about Pittsburgh's defeat to the Jets on Sunday to fall to 1-3, expressing frustration over "losing to people that you know you're better than."

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on QB Patrick Mahomes: 'He's the Houdini of our era'

After a couple of wonky weeks to open the season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense rolled over a good Buccaneers defense in Sunday night's 41-31 victory, leading tight end Travis Kelce to refer to his QB as "Houdini."

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady after appearing to injure throwing arm in Sunday's loss: 'It'll be all right. It's football.'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't miss a play on Sunday, but he certainly raised concern in the first half when he came up from a sack noticeably in pain and shaking out his arm.

news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams feared to have suffered serious knee injury

Denver running back Javonte Williams left his team's loss Sunday with a knee injury that's believed to be serious, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule on whether he'll bench Baker Mayfield: 'I don't think it's right to speak on it right now'

After another lackluster performace by the Panthers offense in their loss to the Cardinals, head coach Matt Rhule was asked whether big changes needed to be made to improve, such as benching QB Baker Mayfield. But Rhule dismissed the questions, saying he couldn't answer them yet.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers becomes fifth to throw for 500 career TDs

Aaron Rodgers became the fifth player in NFL history to throw for 500 career touchdown passes (including postseason) when he connected with Romeo Doubs on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

news

Patriots QB Brian Hoyer suffers head injury, replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe vs. Packers

Quarterback Brian Hoyer was ruled out with a head injury after being hit during the first quarter of the Patriots game versus the Packers on Sunday. Rookie Bailey Zappe has come in at quarterback.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett replaces Mitchell Trubisky in loss to Jets

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett entered the game for Mitchell Trubisky on the first offensive possession of the second half versus the New York Jets.

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) active vs. Cardinals

A thigh injury won't sideline Christian McCaffrey for Week 4. McCaffrey is officially active for the Carolina Panthers' home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE