2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Saints-Cardinals game on Prime Video





A season ago, the Saints and Cardinals combined for 20 victories. Through six weeks this season, both teams limp into Thursday night’s game at State Farm Stadium with matching 2-4 records.





And what’s most disappointing is that both teams’ bread-and-butter units have underachieved so far.





The Cardinals’ offense, which ranked in the top 10 in most major categories a year ago, is middle of the pack or worse in those numbers through six games.





On the flip side, the Saints’ defense -- which played like a top-five unit late last season -- has been equally as disappointing, especially in the turnover-creating department.





It also doesn’t help that the two teams’ head coaches, Kliff Kingsbury and Dennis Allen, specialize in coaching those respective units.





We don’t yet know if Jameis Winston will start at QB for New Orleans. But we do know that Arizona officially activated DeAndre Hopkins on Monday from his six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He’s been using team facilities since Week 3 ended, gearing up for his return in this game.





For those concerned about a third-straight Thursday night dud, there’s always this fallback: Both teams have played in some wild, back-and-forth games this season. And both teams badly need this game if they want to get back on track after poor starts to their seasons.





Here are four things to watch for when the Saints visit the Cardinals on Thursday night on Prime Video:



