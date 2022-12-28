2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Cowboys-Titans game on Prime Video





Not long ago, Thursday’s Dallas Cowboys-Tennessee Titans game figured to have critical playoff ramifications. Now it’s a game where one team can rest some players if it so chooses -- but it’s likely not the team you think.





The 7-8 Titans will host this game amid a freefall, losers of five straight and three of those games by double-digits. Sunday’s loss to the one-win, one-tie Houston Texans in Nashville, however, might have represented the low-water mark of the Titans’ recent skid.





And yet this game is semi-irrelevant to their playoff hopes.





Titans head coach Mike Vrabel understands that his team’s chances of making the playoffs really come down to what happens in the Week 18 game at the Jacksonville Jaguars. The winner of that contest will win the AFC South and host a playoff game. In other words, the Titans could lose six straight by dropping Thursday’s game against Dallas and still get in.





The 11-4 Cowboys are already in the playoffs, having beaten the Eagles in a spirited, back-and-forth win Sunday. But they still technically have a lot to play for.





Dallas is guaranteed to be no worse than the NFC’s fifth seed, but the NFC East crown and No. 1 NFC seed remain up for grabs. The Cowboys can do their part by winning Thursday and in the finale at Washington and have the Eagles lose their final two at home to the Saints and Giants. It will be tough for Dallas to earn the NFC’s top seed, but there’s a path: winning the NFC East, plus having the Vikings and 49ers each drop at least one game over the next two weeks.





It’s not often when two teams in the playoff hunt meet this late in the season and the one with the (far) worse record has considerably less on the line than the better club does, but here we are.





Here are four things to watch for when the Titans host the Cowboys on Thursday on Prime Video:



