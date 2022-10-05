2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Colts-Broncos game on Prime Video

WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)

Empower Field at Mile High (Denver) WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video, NFL+





Thursday night’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos will pit two injury-plagued teams dealing with struggling offenses, and each is fairly hungry for a victory.





Both teams kept their seasons afloat with big victories over serious contenders in Week 3. But in Week 4, each came up short in divisional losses and they will need to deal with their significant injuries going into a quick turnaround.





On paper, a Matt Ryan-Russell Wilson matchup looks pretty appealing. But both have had their share of growing pains with their new franchises (even if Wilson looks to be on the upswing), and they each are dealing with big concerns on the offensive side of the ball.





Too early to say that this appears to be a critical game for both teams and their respective coaches? We don’t believe so.





Here are four things to watch for when the Colts visit the Broncos on Thursday night on Prime Video:



