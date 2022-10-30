2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bengals-Browns game on 'Monday Night Football'





In a special Halloween edition of Monday Night Football, we’ll see a matchup between the two teams that appear most appropriately dressed for the occasion: the orange-clad Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.





After getting off to a shaky 0-2 start, Cincinnati has won four of its last five games, with Joe Burrow and the offense appearing to have found their stride. This culminated in a 35-17 offensive explosion versus the Falcons last weekend, which saw the Bengals record over 500 yards of total offense, most of that through the air.





In contrast, the Browns have fallen off after starting 2-1, losing their last four games in a row. And the only two wins they did have were over the Panthers and Steelers, both of whom are now 2-6.





But despite the initial appearance, this matchup could end up being closer than it looks on the surface. The three Bengals losses have been by a total of eight points, and the Browns fell by less than a field goal in four of their five losses. In addition, over the last few seasons Cleveland has dominated its in-state rival, winning seven of the last eight games and sweeping the series in 2020 and 2021. Bengals QB Joe Burrow has never beaten the Browns, going 0-3, and will be looking to reverse that trend under the prime-time lights.





Last week’s Monday Night Football showcase featured a resounding upset by the Bears over the Patriots. Will this week follow suit with a Browns victory, or will the Bengals take home the W?





Here are four things to watch for when the Bengals visit the Browns:



