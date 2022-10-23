2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bears-Patriots game on 'Monday Night Football'





Week 7’s slate of games will conclude with a Monday Night Football matchup between two teams that are looking to move on from slow starts to the season.

On the one hand you have the Chicago Bears, appearing in their second straight prime-time game and looking to rebound from their losing effort on last week’s Thursday Night Football showcase. Chicago’s offense looked lackluster that night in a 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. But with a mini-bye week to prepare, will the Bears be able to change gears and find a way to win away from Soldier Field (0-3 on the road this season)?

On the other side of the field is the New England Patriots, who are mired in questions about the quarterback position. The Patriots have won their last two games under backup Bailey Zappe, outscoring opponents 67-15 in the process to bring their record to an even 3-3. Mac Jones could be back from injury Monday night. Can the Patriots continue their hot streak with another big win?





Here are four things to watch for when the Bears visit the Patriots on Monday Night Football.



