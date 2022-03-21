2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Monday, March 21

Baltimore's utility man is staying in Charm City.

The Ravens have agreed to a three-year deal with fullback ﻿Patrick Ricard﻿, the team announced Monday. Ricard's new deal is expected to keep him as the second-highest-paid fullback in the NFL behind only San Francisco's ﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Ricard has filled whatever role has been asked of him during his five seasons in Baltimore. He's never caught more than nine passes in a season, and he's recorded a mere three rushing attempts in his career, but in that same span, he's proven to be a highly valuable blocker who has been key to the Ravens' success on the ground since the arrival of quarterback ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ in 2018.

He's also gone above and beyond the call of football duty, becoming a two-way ironman of old in his first three seasons by filling the role of both fullback and a rotational defensive tackle, playing a single-season high of 140 defensive snaps in 2019. Ricard mans an important special teams role as well, standing out as one of the rare players to play a part in all three phases of a team's game.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed. Though fullback is a thankless job and Juszczyk is essentially the lone fullback to see more than roughly a dozen targets in a season, the Ravens have found a way to target Ricard for a touchdown at least once in four of his five professional seasons. He's also earned three straight Pro Bowl appearances.