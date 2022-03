2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Monday, March 21

Baltimore's utility man is staying in Charm City.

The Ravens have agreed to a three-year deal with fullback Patrick Ricard, the team announced Monday. Ricard's new deal is expected to keep him as the second-highest-paid fullback in the NFL behind only San Francisco's Kyle Juszczyk, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Ricard has filled whatever role has been asked of him during his five seasons in Baltimore. He's never caught more than nine passes in a season, and he's recorded a mere three rushing attempts in his career, but in that same span, he's proven to be a highly valuable blocker who has been key to the Ravens' success on the ground since the arrival of quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2018.

He's also gone above and beyond the call of football duty, becoming a two-way ironman of old in his first three seasons by filling the role of both fullback and a rotational defensive tackle, playing a single-season high of 140 defensive snaps in 2019. Ricard mans an important special teams role as well, standing out as one of the rare players to play a part in all three phases of a team's game.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed. Though fullback is a thankless job and Juszczyk is essentially the lone fullback to see more than roughly a dozen targets in a season, the Ravens have found a way to target Ricard for a touchdown at least once in four of his five professional seasons. He's also earned three straight Pro Bowl appearances.