2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Monday, March 21

Baltimore's utility man is staying in Charm City.
The Ravens have agreed to a three-year deal with fullback Patrick Ricard, the team announced Monday. Ricard's new deal is expected to keep him as the second-highest-paid fullback in the NFL behind only San Francisco's Kyle Juszczyk, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Ricard has filled whatever role has been asked of him during his five seasons in Baltimore. He's never caught more than nine passes in a season, and he's recorded a mere three rushing attempts in his career, but in that same span, he's proven to be a highly valuable blocker who has been key to the Ravens' success on the ground since the arrival of quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2018.
He's also gone above and beyond the call of football duty, becoming a two-way ironman of old in his first three seasons by filling the role of both fullback and a rotational defensive tackle, playing a single-season high of 140 defensive snaps in 2019. Ricard mans an important special teams role as well, standing out as one of the rare players to play a part in all three phases of a team's game.
His efforts have not gone unnoticed. Though fullback is a thankless job and Juszczyk is essentially the lone fullback to see more than roughly a dozen targets in a season, the Ravens have found a way to target Ricard for a touchdown at least once in four of his five professional seasons. He's also earned three straight Pro Bowl appearances.
Ricard was already making the second-most money among all fullbacks in terms of annual average salary, but it's fair to expect his new deal to move him closer to that of Juszczyk. Either way, it's good living for the former undrafted defensive tackle from Maine.
Roster moves
- The Atlanta Falcons are expected to sign former Giants pass rusher Lorenzo Carter to a one-year deal, Rapoport reported, per source.
- The Buffalo Bills signed backup quarterback Matt Barkley to a one-year deal. Barkley spent three seasons in Buffalo from 2018 to 2020, but spent the 2021 campaign with Tennessee, Carolina and Atlanta.
- The New England Patriots agreed to terms with tackle Trent Brown on a two-year deal, Rapoport reported.
- The New York Giants are signing former 49ers, Dolphins and Bills running back Matt Breida to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the agreement.
- The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with former Texans defensive back A.J. Moore.
Visits
- The Detroit Lions are hosting defensive lineman Arden Key on a visit on Monday, Garafolo reported, per a source.
- The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting linebacker Micah Kiser, Rapoport reported, per a source.
- The Miami Dolphins are hosting star tackle Terron Armstead on Monday, Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.