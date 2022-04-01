2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, April 1

Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are adding another arm to back up Derek Carr.
Las Vegas agreed to terms Friday with backup quarterback Nick Mullens, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Mullens, most recently of the Cleveland Browns, figures to compete for the No. 2 role behind Carr with Garrett Gilbert, who signed in Las Vegas earlier this offseason. Mullens previously spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, starting 16 games combined in 2018 and 2020 and backing up Jimmy Garoppolo in between.
Both Mullens and Gilbert were called upon to start on short notice last season. Mullens filled in for Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield due to COVID-19 protocol ahead of a critical Monday afternoon tilt in Week 15 against the Raiders; the QB went 20-of-30 for 147 yards and a touchdown in the narrow defeat. The next day, Gilbert started under similar circumstances in place of Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke against the Philadelphia Eagles, going 20-of-31 for 194 yards in a loss.
Having flashed the ability to start in a pinch, Mullens and Gilbert will now back up a quarterback in Carr who has not missed a start in four seasons.
