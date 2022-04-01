Around the NFL

Former Colts RB Marlon Mack signing with Texans, staying in AFC South

Published: Apr 01, 2022 at 07:30 PM
Grant Gordon

Marlon Mack is moving on from Indianapolis, but not the AFC South.

Mack, the longtime Colts running back, is signing with the Houston Texans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

A torn Achilles in 2020 and the all-world ascent of Jonathan Taylor limited Mack to just seven games and 127 yards rushing over the past two seasons. But now he'll get another opportunity in the same division to show he still has the burst and promise seen in 2018-2019 when he had a combined 17 touchdowns. He ran for 908 yards in 2018 and followed that with a career-best 1,091 the next season.

A fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2017, Mack has the opportunity to make the most of a second chance and could turn out to be a steal for a Texans backfield that currently features Rex Burkhead﻿, Royce Freeman and Dare Ogunbowale﻿.

The Colts and Mack agreed to seek a trade last season, but nothing came of it. Now, Mack, still only 26, is moving on, but he'll see his old teammates twice in 2022.

