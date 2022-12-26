2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 17 waiver wire

It’s no surprise that (all) the relevant Giants wideouts torched the Vikings on Saturday (Minnesota’s pass defense has been a sieve this season). But it makes the waiver decision that much harder. James and Hodgins both had double-digit targets and 8 catches. James posted 90 yards while Hodgins had 89 and scored, and then Slayton contributed 79 yards to boot. The matchup in Week 17 is a bit of a conundrum, as the Colts have been pretty good all season but were absolutely torched by the Vikings in Week 16. Realistically, if you made it to the ‘ship, you don’t need more than one of these guys, so here’s my order: James, then Slayton, then Hodgins. The toughest part about this trio is that it’s nearly impossible to predict the best pick, but it feels likely that at least one of them will be solid. If you’re feeling frisky, get whoever you can and then flip a coin for the starter.