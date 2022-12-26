2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 17 waiver wire

If you're here heading into Week 17, that should be good news. It's championship week. Everything comes down to this. Somewhere between minutes to months of draft prep. Season-shifting trades that would make the Wolf of Wall Street jealous (I think he made trades, I haven't seen the movie in years). And, of course, working the waiver wire like wizards week after week on the way to win after win.
But none of that matters now. All that matters is who you add this week and who you start next week. Do you stick with your studs? Do you go for the glory and play one of the snazzy free agents listed below? Do set it and forget it on Wednesday morning? Do you toilet-tinker three times a day all the way through Monday evening?
Most of these decisions are yours. And I wish you luck with all of them. But hopefully, I can make them a little easier (or maybe tougher?) with a few valuable pickups. There are at least a couple in here worth a strong look for a start in Week 17. May the waiver priority or FAAB ever be in your favor. Oh, and Happy Holidays, everyone!
To the wire!
Rostered percentages are from NFL.com's fantasy football player trends. Players are roughly ordered by priority within position.
Running backs
ROSTERED: 17%
Imagine my disappointment upon checking Allgeier’s rostership percentage after hyping him up in last week’s article, only to find him still at 17% rostered, and 4% started. Don’t make the same mistake this week, folks. I’m telling you right now, Allgeier is an RB1 in Week 17 against the hot mess of the Arizona defense. He is one of the guys that should be legitimately considered as a counter to the “start your studs” mantra. The rookie has 18+ touches, 100+ scrimmage yards and 15+ fantasy points in back-to-back games. With Caleb Huntley out for the season and 31-year-old veteran Cordarrelle Patterson being phased out of the picture, Allgeier appears to be the present and future in Atlanta. And 18+ touches against the Cardinals is a recipe for success, as they have been among the friendliest opponents in the entire NFL for fantasy running backs. Expect another 100 yards and hopefully a touchdown this time. If you don’t have room in your RB slot(s), get Allgeier in your FLEX.
ROSTERED: 34%
Well, if you started any Bills rusher against the Bears on Saturday, it worked out. Devin Singletary, Cook AND Josh Allen put up double-digit fantasy points on the ground alone. Singletary and Cook split the RB workload pretty evenly, with the rookie earning 1 fewer carry on only 9 fewer snaps. And, of course, Cook turned his 11 carries into 99 yards, highlighted by a 27-yard touchdown run. That makes double-digit fantasy points for Cook in three of his last four games and a touchdown in each of the last two. While the Bengals are not a superb matchup for the position, all signs point to this game being a barn-burner with points galore. With any luck, Cook will be involved in the passing game and keep his touchdown streak going.
ROSTERED: 11%
For reasons unknown, J.K. Dobbins disappeared from Saturday’s contest after having 10 carries for 50 yards in the opening half. If it was injury/maintenance-related, that creates a whole lot of intrigue around Edwards, who ended up taking control of the backfield and racking up 99 yards on 11 carries. This one involves heavily monitoring the news around Dobbins on Tuesday. If he’s still dealing with an incomplete recovery or has a new injury concern, and Edwards has a chance at being the starter for Week 17, you’re looking at another waiver add with easy RB1 upside.
Wide receivers
ROSTERED: 8%
At this point, Dotson may have worked his way into elite rookie conversation with guys like the early-season versions of Chris Olave and Drake London or the non-Zach Wilson version of Garrett Wilson. Dotson had 76 yards and ANOTHER touchdown on Saturday after having 105 yards and a score in Week 15. He also has 54 yards and a score in Week 13 (prior to the Washington bye). I said this last week and I’ll say it again. Take out Dotson’s three “recovery games” following his return from a long injury absence, and the rookie has 7 touchdowns in 7 games. On top of that, his usage has increased over the past few weeks to give him a legitimate ceiling to go along with his inexplicably guaranteed touchdown floor. I’m willing to start Dotson next week against the Browns and if you play in a dynasty league where trades are still open, go get this man now. Stud.
ROSTERED: 20%
Outside of a tough matchup with the Jets in Week 15, Chark has scored 14+ fantasy points in every other game since Week 13 (and scored a touchdown in Week 12). While he was still heavily out-targeted by Amon-Ra St. Brown on Saturday, Chark was extremely efficient with his 5 targets, snagging 4 of them for 108 yards (including a 51-yarder). Jared Goff has been absolutely on fire over the last month, and Chark has been the primary beneficiary. And on top of the current hot streak, the Lions draw the Bears in Week 17, indoors at home on Ford Field. Chicago has allowed nearly 45 fantasy points per game to wide receivers over the last month. And despite a recent offensive slump for Da Bears, the atrocious Lions defense figures to get them right, which means this game should feature some fantasy fireworks. High-scoring, hot Goff, hot Chark, cold defense. Everything’s coming together.
- Darius Slayton (ROSTERED: 26%)
- Isaiah Hodgins (ROSTERED: 0.2%)
- Richie James (ROSTERED: 0.2%)
It’s no surprise that (all) the relevant Giants wideouts torched the Vikings on Saturday (Minnesota’s pass defense has been a sieve this season). But it makes the waiver decision that much harder. James and Hodgins both had double-digit targets and 8 catches. James posted 90 yards while Hodgins had 89 and scored, and then Slayton contributed 79 yards to boot. The matchup in Week 17 is a bit of a conundrum, as the Colts have been pretty good all season but were absolutely torched by the Vikings in Week 16. Realistically, if you made it to the ‘ship, you don’t need more than one of these guys, so here’s my order: James, then Slayton, then Hodgins. The toughest part about this trio is that it’s nearly impossible to predict the best pick, but it feels likely that at least one of them will be solid. If you’re feeling frisky, get whoever you can and then flip a coin for the starter.
ROSTERED: 0.8%
If you play in a very deep league, I figured I’d include Shaheed (since there are no “Guys to ‘Stache” this week) after he logged his fourth straight game with 40+ yards on Saturday (in horrific conditions). Week 17 will call Shaheed and the Saints to Philly, a game that will likely have the Saints playing from behind from about the time they land on the tarmac. Try as they might, New Orleans will not be able to run the ball 39 times in this game (as they did against the Browns). Shaheed only needs a few opportunities to break a big one and he will have to get at least a few next Sunday. It’s risky, no doubt. But no risk, no reward.
Tight ends
ROSTERED: 26%
Well, Fant did not get the hefty target share I was hoping for on Saturday (in the absence of Tyler Lockett), but he did score his third touchdown in the last four weeks. And importantly, the Seahawks face the Jets next Sunday, who have been exceptional at locking down wide receivers but can be susceptible to the tight end position. If Geno Smith is going to throw a couple of TDs (which he does more than any QB in the league), one of them is probably going to Fant. That’s about all we can ask for at this position.
ROSTERED: 37%
After starting the season on an absolute tear that had him plastered all over this column, Conklin has fallen off a cliff over the last couple of months. So why is he back? Because of the Seahawks, that’s why. This is a defense that has allowed double-digit fantasy points to 11 tight ends on the season (including such superstars as Adam Trautman and Ross Dwelley) and was torched by both Travis Kelce and George Kittle over the last couple of weeks. Granted, Conklin is not Kelce or Kittle. But he is enough. Enough to pull together 10+ fantasy points. If you’re in a pickle (which you probably are unless you have Kelce or Kittle), you could do much worse.
Quarterbacks
ROSTERED: 60%
The arbitrary cutoff line to make this column is 60% rostered. Fortunately for me, Goff is technically 56.7% rostered (rounded above), so he’s legal. Last week, he and Daniel Jones headlined this section of the article, and both delivered. Heck, Goff has delivered 20+ fantasy points in three of his last four games, with 300+ yards and multiple touchdown passes in all three. In Week 17, he draws a Bears defense allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks over the last month. If you’re gonna make me say it, I’ll say it. Goff is a league-winner. He should be started in every single league (including the 6-team league with your dad, three uncles and fiercely competitive grandma). Unless you have Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts (if he even starts) you should strongly consider dropping your QB for Goff. That’s where we’re at. Bring it.
ROSTERED: 55%
Jones had a tough day in Week 15 on the road against the division-rival Commanders, but outside of that performance, he has averaged 19 fantasy points per game since Week 10 and has logged 30+ rushing yards in four of his last six games. In Week 17, he draws a Colts defense that has been somewhat up and down (the “down” being the 32 fantasy points they allowed to the Vikings in Week 15). I like Jones far less than Goff, but with Goff’s rostership, we need some backup options. Here is one. It’s not pretty. It’s not reliable. But it’s something.
ROSTERED: 6%
He’s the hero we deserve AND the one we need right now (and the one the Jets need to boot). White will return from injury and start against the Seahawks next week (thanks to a depth of incompetence from Zach Wilson that saw him benched for Chris Streveler). These days, the Seahawks defense is more like the Legion of Bust than the Legion of Boom, and the Jets are in must-win mode as they strive to end their NFL-worst playoff drought. So much opportunity, so much glory, and Mike Flipping White is here to capitalize. Will he rescue the hopes and dreams of both Jets fans and your fantasy team? Yes. Yes, he will. Add, start and enjoy.
Defenses
The Jaguars D/ST had 12+ fantasy points in three straight games and face the abysmal Texans in Week 17. They are not only the top add in this article, they might be the top play on the week. Led by Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants D/ST has 16 sacks over their last four games and face a Colts team that ranks among the most sacked in the league next Sunday. Unstoppable force meets very moveable object equals fantasy points. The Chargers D/ST has rounded into shape over the last several weeks and a Rams team that, despite an inexplicable shellacking of the Broncos on Sunday, is not very good. You're telling me I can have T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick against Tyler Huntley (probably) and the spiraling Ravens? Yes, I will take the Steelers D/ST, please and thank you.