2022-23 NFL playoff tickets NOW on sale

With four weeks left in the 2022-23 NFL regular season, the postseason is around the corner. The NFL playoffs will begin Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, and conclude with Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) are the first team to clinch a playoff spot. Five teams (Bills, Chiefs, Cowboys, Vikings and 49ers) enter Week 15 as the only squads who could clinch a playoff spot this week. See the rest of the playoff picture heading into the Week 15 slate.