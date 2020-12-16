2021 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl is beginning to zero in on the last of its player selections after announcing another round of accepted invitations on Wednesday's Roster Reveal Show with NFL.com analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah of the Move the Sticks Podcast. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy and the Senior Bowl's staff of regional scouts fill two 55-man rosters with draft-worthy seniors and graduating juniors for the annual all-star game in Mobile, Alabama, which is scheduled for Jan. 30 in its new home of Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama. It will be televised by NFL Network. Here are five things to know: