2021 Senior Bowl notebook: Alabama QB Mac Jones meets with Patriots, Saints, Texans

MOBILE, ALA. -- Two days before Deshaun Watson's request for a trade became public, the Houston Texans met with the top-performing quarterback at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday night -- Alabama's Mac Jones.

Just weeks after completing an undefeated season and winning the national championship, Jones confirmed on Thursday that he met with the Texans among his rounds of Senior Bowl interviews, although the level of interest on the Texans' part can't be inferred, as each club meets with dozens of players at the annual all-star game each year. Still, clubs likely had to be a bit more selective on whom to interview this week, as the NFL restricted clubs to no more than 10 representatives at the Senior Bowl due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones (6-foot-3, 217 pounds) has been the most impressive among six quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl, according to an area scout for an AFC team.

Jones, for his part, referenced Watson only in passing.

"They were a good group of scouts. It's a big football state and I grew up watching a lot of Jags-Texans games," Jones, a Jacksonville native, said of the meeting. "It's a good organization with a really good quarterback. ... It was fun to see how different tables act. (Clubs at) some tables, people ask a lot of hard questions, and some don't."

The Texans have no selections in the first or second round of this year's draft. They sent those picks to the Miami Dolphins in the trade to acquire offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and WR Kenny Stills. Jones is projected as a borderline first-round talent, ranking No. 33 overall in NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah's initial top 50 rankings. However, if the Texans were to move their star quarterback in a deal, they would undoubtedly acquire the draft capital to select Jones or one of the other top quarterback prospects available in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, the team that is coaching Jones in the Senior Bowl, the Carolina Panthers, intends to aggressively pursue a deal for Watson, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Jones said the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints were among his other interviews at the Senior Bowl this week. After passing for 4,500 yards and posting a 41:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 13 games, Jones saw competing in the Senior Bowl as more of an opportunity than a proving ground.

"I don't think I need to prove anything," Jones said. "The tape is the tape and I did what I did."

Thursday's practice might be the last look NFL clubs get of Jones this week, as a left ankle injury ended his practice early and left him uncertain about whether he'll play in Saturday's all-star game.