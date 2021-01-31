2021 Senior Bowl: Kellen Mond among prospects who bolstered NFL draft stock

Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville. The former Cardinals standout proved to be the toughest cover for American squad defensive backs, getting open with ease and showing excellent body control on a pair of catches, one on the sideline in the first half and then high-pointing a catch on a back-shoulder throw from Texas QB Sam Ehlinger in the second half.

"We saw him do a toe-drag swag catch on the sideline, then come back and win a 50-50 ball along the boundary. (It was an) outstanding week of work for Dez Fitzpatrick," said NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks.

Fitzpatrick said he's been comfortable getting two feet in bounds, although the NCAA rule requires only one for a completed catch, for the last two years.

"I'm comfortable with adjusting to two feet in bounds. I've been working on it for the longest time," Fitzpatrick said. "... It came second nature to me."

Fitzpatrick recorded game highs of six catches and 90 yards.

Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina. Carter showed big-play ability during the practice week, and flashed it again in Saturday's game with a nifty run of 27 yards on which he broke or avoided three would-be tackles. He deftly sidestepped Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie in the backfield, then bounced the play to the sideline before being shoved out of bounds by Georgia's DJ Daniel. He later scored on a 12-yard run up the middle that became a scrum at about the 5-yard line, with several offensive linemen, along with even Notre Dame QB Ian Book, pushing Carter forward the rest of the way. Carter's compact frame and power allow Carter to shrug off tacklers, and showed lateral quickness to beat defenders to the perimeter.