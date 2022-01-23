Packers RB AJ Dillon injury update; plus, NFL news from Sunday's Divisional Round games

- Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon sustained a fractured rib against the 49ers on Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source familiar with the situation. Dillon did not return to the game after exiting midway through the third quarter due to a chest injury.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Tyler Johnson (ribs) is questionable to return against the Rams. Tampa Bay listed offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs as inactive prior to kickoff due to an ankle injury.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without their best offensive lineman Sunday versus the Rams. All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs, who's been battling an ankle injury, is inactive for the Divisional Round showdown.
Divisional Round Weekend Sunday inactives: Buccaneers-Rams, Chiefs-Bills
The official inactives for Sunday's Divisional Round playoff games between the Rams and Buccaneers, and the Bills and Chiefs.
Jimmie Ward: 49ers 'confused' Aaron Rodgers in defensive masterpiece vs. Packers
The Packers' 10 points were the fewest in 21 career playoff starts for Aaron Rodgers, who got off to a hot start before 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans & Co. cooled off the presumptive MVP in a shocking turn of events at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.
Aaron Rodgers on future in Green Bay: 'I don't want to be part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing'
After being upset by the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he'll take some time before diving into what comes next.
Matt LaFleur takes responsibility for special teams mistakes following Packers' upset loss to 49ers
Green Bay's dreadful special teams unit was a lingering weakness all season. It cost them a chance at a conference title Saturday.
2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from 49ers' win over Packers in Divisional Round
Another No. 1 seed has fallen on Day 1 of the Divisional Round as the 49ers toppled the Packers at home to advance to the NFC Championship.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill laments 'brutal' day in Divisional Round loss to Bengals
Ryan Tannehill's performance in the Titans' narrow loss to the Bengals underscored an all-around tough outing for Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.
Bengals marvel at Evan McPherson's clutch gene after kicker's GW FG sends them to AFC title game
Evan McPherson's impressive rookie year continued with a huge game-winning kick against the Titans on Sunday to send the Bengals back to the AFC Championship for the first time in 34 seasons.
2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' win over Titans in Divisional Round
After 33 long years, the Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship Game with a 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round.
Packers RB AJ Dillon injury update; plus, more NFL news from Saturday's Divisional Round games
Green Bay will have two key defensive pieces back in time for Saturday's game versus the 49ers. Plus, other roster and injury news from Saturday's Divisional Round.