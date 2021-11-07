2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 9 games

- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (right knee contusion) is questionable to return against Denver.
- Carolina Panthers center Matt Paradis was carted into the locker room in the first quarter with a knee injury and will not return against New England. Left tackle Cameron Erving (calf) was also ruled out.
- New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was carted to the locker room with a foot injury in the second quarter against Atlanta. He's questionable to return
- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder) will not return against Cincinnati.
- Cincinnati Bengals safety Brandon Wilson was carted to the locker room with a left knee injury in the second quarter and will not return against Cleveland. Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither was ruled out with a left foot injury.
- Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson (back) is questionable to play against Buffalo. Robinson suffered the injury before the game. Rookie Walker Little is getting his first career start in Robinson's place.
- Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson (hamstring) is questionable to return against Jacksonville. Defensive back Taron Johnson was ruled out with a concussion.
- Miami Dolphins center Greg Mancz (ankle) and tight end Durham Smythe (eye) are questionable to return against Houston.
- New England Patriots receiver Gunner Olszewski (head) was ruled out against Carolina.
- Denver Broncos right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) are questionable to return against Dallas.
- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) is questionable to return against Baltimore.
- Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) will not return against New Orleans.
- New York Giants tight end Kaden Smith was ruled out and is being evaluated for a concussion.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) returns after brief exit vs. Bills
Trevor Lawrence is back. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft returned to the field versus the Bills after he was briefly questionable with an ankle injury late in the second quarter.
Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) active, expected to start vs. Patriots
Carolina's starting quarterback is back after a week of uncertainty. Sam Darnold is active and is expected to start at QB on Sunday afternoon as the Panthers host the New England Patriots.
Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 9 NFL games
The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
Jaguars RB James Robinson (heel) won't play vs. Bills
A heel injury will keep Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson sidelined for Sunday's game against the visiting Buffalo Bills, per Ian Rapoport.
Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb (ankle), Amari Cooper (hamstring) active vs. Broncos
Dak Prescott is back in the saddle at starting quarterback for the Cowboys, and he'll have his two top targets with him. Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb are each active for Dallas' Week 9 game against Denver.
Saints inquired about Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater before trade deadline
The QB position is, and likely will be, the Saints' biggest question in the aftermath of losing Jameis Winston for the rest of the season to injury. Just before the trade deadline, New Orleans tried to secure a familiar answer. The Saints reached out to the Broncos to propose a swap for Teddy Bridgewater, Tom Pelissero reported.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (rib, finger) won't start vs. Texans
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who's been limited this week with rib and finger injuries, will not start Sunday against the Texans, Ian Rapoport reports. The second-year southpaw went through his pregame routine before the team decided Jacoby Brissett will get the starting nod instead.
Injury roundup: Cardinals' Murray, Hopkins remain game-time decisions; Broncos QB Drew Lock out
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray didn't practice this week because of an ankle injury and will try to go, but there isn't a lot of optimism, according to Ian Rapoport.
49ers TE George Kittle (calf) activated off injured reserve ahead of Week 9 clash against Cardinals
The 49ers announced a slew of moves ahead of Sunday's rematch with the Cardinals. Chief among them was the return of a certain star TE.
NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 6
The Houston Texans' starting quarterback is back. Tyrod Taylor was activated from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday versus the Dolphins. Taylor has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2.