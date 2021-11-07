Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) returns after brief exit vs. Bills

Trevor Lawrence is back.
The No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft returned to the field versus the Bills after briefly exiting with an ankle injury late in the second quarter. Lawrence needed assistance from trainers to walk to the locker room after left tackle Walker Little incidentally stepped on the QB's foot.
C.J. Beathard came on in relief for the Jaguars, with the score knotted at 6-all. Lawrence, who was listed as questionable, re-entered the game midway through the following series.
Lawrence completed 11 of 15 passes for 80 yards in the first half.