2022 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Published: Aug 01, 2021 at 08:44 AM

Important information for local residents and businesses – Sunday 02 and Sunday 09 October

NFL Fan Arrival – what to expect on game days

This year, the NFL has worked to adjust their fan arrival plans for the games hosted at Tottenham stadium. In an effort to reduce the complexity of our footprint outside of the stadium and the impact those plans have on the local community, the NFL will be focusing on pre-game activities that can be quickly executed without significant infrastructure. Those elements include roaming entertainment such as drumlines and bands, a DJ on the Park Lane - High Road junction, fun photo opportunities and a traditional tailgate food zone within the N-17 arena. The pre-game festivities are open to both ticket holders and local residents.

2022 NFL LONDON GAMEDAYS

GAME 1 – Sunday 02 October

  • 8:30 - Road closures in place 
  • 09:30 – Perimeter operational 
  • 10:00 – NFL Food Zone opens (N17 Arena) 
  • 13:30 – NFL Food Zone closes 
  • 14:30 – Kickoff in stadium 
  • 17:30/18:30 Estimated stadium egress 
  • 19:00 Road closure lifted – 90 minutes after final whistle  

GAME 2 - Sunday 09 October

  • 8:30 - Road closures in place 
  • 09:30 – Perimeter operational 
  • 10:00 – NFL Food Zone opens (N17 Arena) 
  • 13:30 – NFL Food Zone closes 
  • 14:30 – Kickoff in stadium 
  • 17:30/18:30 Estimated stadium egress 
  • 19:00 Road closure lifted – 90 minutes after final whistle

Key information for local businesses

The typical NFL game day experience includes early arrival, socialising with other fans, food and drink.  We anticipate fans will start arriving to the area from 10:30, so this is an opportunity for local businesses to provide breakfast sales. 12,000–15,000 fans are forecast to arrive by 10.30 for both Games, and NFL fans often eat on average 4-5 times during their visit. 

Food and beverage is one of the most impactful gameday experience elements for NFL fans attending. NFL conducted a survey in 2021 after the NFL London Games, and findings included: 

  • Authentic Americana food is very positively received by fans - this type of food includes burgers, hot dogs, mac'n'cheese, bbq meats, steak, doughnuts, waffles, tacos and burritos. 
  • Fans would like child friendly options and healthier options of food available. 
  • Fans would like to have gluten free/ vegan/ vegetarian/ nut allergy food options 
  • Average price of food in the NFL Welcome Zone are: 
  • Breakfast menu - £5-£7 
  • Lunch menu - £9-£12

Once the game finishes at approximately 17:30 – 18:30, fans will tend to either leave straight away, or remain around the stadium to purchase merchandise, therefore more opportunity for food sales.

Fans will be arriving via the following stations and enroute to the stadium:

  • White Hart Lane
  • Seven Sisters
  • Tottenham Hale
  • Northumberland Park

IMPACT ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Stewarding and queue management will be in place at the local stations (White Hart Lane, Northumberland Park, Seven Sisters and Tottenham Hale).

TfL buses will be on diversion to the East and West of the stadium once traffic marshals close the High Road.

EMERGENCY SERVICES

Significant planning has taken place with emergency services and the local authorities to ensure emergency vehicles and staff will not be prohibited from carrying out their duties during the events.

CLEANING

Following the NFL London game days, a full clean up of the area will be carried out. NFL will work with the local Council to manage the clean up.

SAFETY AND SECURITY

Significant numbers of stewards and security personnel, working with the Metropolitan Police, will be on hand throughout the day to assist with the event and ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable day.

Which local roads will be closed?

Road Closures

Road closures will be put in place prior, during, and post the games, creating a safe environment for the NFL fans and local residents. These road closures are less restrictive than those approved in 2019 and 2021.

The footprint of the road closures will be the same as normal football matches but the times of operation will be slightly longer to accommodate the build and operation of the secondary perimeter and activations in the N-17 Arena. On both the 2nd and 9th of October, roads surrounding the stadium will be closed, restricting access to local traffic to parts of the High Road between Bromley Road and White Hart Lane.

The times requested are four hours shorter than those requested and approved in 2019 and 2021.

These timings cover from the installation of the activation areas through 90 minutes post-game:

Game 1 – 2nd October

  • 6 hours pre-Kick: 08:30-14:30
  • Kick off – game: 14:30-17:30
  • 90 minutes post final whistle: 17:30-19:00

Game 2 – 9th October

  • 6 hours pre-Kick: 08:30-14:30
  • Kick off – game: 14:30-17:30
  • 90 minutes post final whistle: 17:30-19:00

The above road closure times will also be effective on side roads, enabling safe ingress/egress of fans.

Roads affected:

  • Bromley Road (This is proposed to be in place from 0830-1430 and would be moved after kickoff to open Bromley Road).
  • Church Road

No vehicles other than emergency vehicles will be able to access the road closures.

NFL GAMEDAY INFORMATION COMMUNICATION

NFL will be using the following communications methods to inform local residents and businesses of the NFL London games:

Letters: Residents and businesses within 500m of the Stadium will receive Letters informing residents of planned road closures and relevant event day measures. In addition, tailored letters will be sent to those streets most impacted by stadium operations. This process will be managed by Tottenham Hotspur.

Resident event contact 24-hour contact number and email address: A 24-hour resident phoneline – 020 3946 4040 - will be managed by Tottenham Hotspur across both weekends. Residents can also contact communityrelations@tottenhamhotspur.com for non-urgent queries.

How do I find out more?

Local Alerts – If you haven't done so already please do sign up for local alerts to receive SMS text messages or emails reminding you of upcoming events closer to an event date (www.tottenhamhotspur.com/local).

For more information you can:

Visit www.tottenhamhotspur.com/ask-spurs

Feedback www.tottenhamhotspur.com/feedback

Call 020 3946 4040

Follow us on Twitter @nfluk

Related Content

news

Bill Belichick takes first post-Patriots interview with Falcons 

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday night that they had officially interviewed former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for their vacant position.
news

Josh Allen's 52-yard touchdown run highlights four-TD night in Bills' wild-card win

The one-man roller coaster that is Josh Allen provided the Buffalo Bills their biggest high on Monday as his 52-yard touchdown run was the capper of a sterling four-touchdown performance that propelled his squad past the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-17.
news

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin exits postgame news conference after question about contract status

Following the Steelers' 31-17 wild-card defeat to the Bills, head coach Mike Tomlin abruptly exited his news conference after a reporter asked a question about his future in Pittsburgh.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Bills' win over Steelers on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Bills held off the Pittsburgh Steelers to win, 31-17, Monday and advance to the AFC Divisional Round for a fourth straight year.