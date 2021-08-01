2022 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Once the game finishes at approximately 17:30 – 18:30, fans will tend to either leave straight away, or remain around the stadium to purchase merchandise, therefore more opportunity for food sales.

Fans will be arriving via the following stations and enroute to the stadium:

White Hart Lane

Seven Sisters

Tottenham Hale

Northumberland Park

IMPACT ON PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Stewarding and queue management will be in place at the local stations (White Hart Lane, Northumberland Park, Seven Sisters and Tottenham Hale).

TfL buses will be on diversion to the East and West of the stadium once traffic marshals close the High Road.

EMERGENCY SERVICES

Significant planning has taken place with emergency services and the local authorities to ensure emergency vehicles and staff will not be prohibited from carrying out their duties during the events.

CLEANING

Following the NFL London game days, a full clean up of the area will be carried out. NFL will work with the local Council to manage the clean up.

SAFETY AND SECURITY

Significant numbers of stewards and security personnel, working with the Metropolitan Police, will be on hand throughout the day to assist with the event and ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable day.

Which local roads will be closed?

Road Closures

Road closures will be put in place prior, during, and post the games, creating a safe environment for the NFL fans and local residents. These road closures are less restrictive than those approved in 2019 and 2021.

The footprint of the road closures will be the same as normal football matches but the times of operation will be slightly longer to accommodate the build and operation of the secondary perimeter and activations in the N-17 Arena. On both the 2nd and 9th of October, roads surrounding the stadium will be closed, restricting access to local traffic to parts of the High Road between Bromley Road and White Hart Lane.

The times requested are four hours shorter than those requested and approved in 2019 and 2021.

These timings cover from the installation of the activation areas through 90 minutes post-game:

Game 1 – 2nd October

6 hours pre-Kick: 08:30-14:30

Kick off – game: 14:30-17:30

90 minutes post final whistle: 17:30-19:00

Game 2 – 9th October

6 hours pre-Kick: 08:30-14:30

Kick off – game: 14:30-17:30

90 minutes post final whistle: 17:30-19:00

The above road closure times will also be effective on side roads, enabling safe ingress/egress of fans.

Roads affected:

Bromley Road (This is proposed to be in place from 0830-1430 and would be moved after kickoff to open Bromley Road).

Church Road