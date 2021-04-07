2021 NFL Draft: Seven potential Day 1 trades that make sense

Panthers also receive: 2021 fourth-rounder, 2021 seventh-rounder.





Four times in the past 10 drafts, a team has moved up one spot in within the first 10 overall picks to grab a desired prospect. The success of the Tristan Wirfs trade was not copied by the other single-spot ascensions in that span (the Bears traded up one spot to take quarterback Mitch Trubisky No. 2 overall in 2017, while the Browns did it twice, moving up to take cornerback Justin Gilbert eighth overall in 2014 and running back Trent Richardson third overall in 2012). But that shouldn't preclude the Broncos from trying to get their quarterback of the future.





New Denver general manager George Paton was not part of the group that drafted incumbent QB Drew Lock in the second round two years ago, so he has no personal investment to consider there. Given that Paton has already said there will be competition at that position, the chance to acquire Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance or Alabama's Mac Jones could be too good to pass up.





Carolina made its quarterback move in the Darnold trade, and the team would surely tell Paton all about any offers it has already received for the pick. New Panthers GM Scott Fitterer will be happy to take fourth- and seventh-round picks from the Broncos to move down and still select the offensive lineman (Northwestern's Rashawn Slater), cornerback (Alabama's Patrick Surtain) or wide receiver (DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle out of Alabama) he and head coach Matt Rhule covet at No. 9 overall.